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Jeff Rosenthal

Joined July 2014 | 46 posts
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Latest Stories

Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

Jeff Rosenthal457 days ago
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The 50 Funniest Rap Songs

When we think of peak hip-hop, we tend to think of conscious rap with serious subject matter. But the truth is that some of the best rap songs are actually rather humorous, and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. These are the 50 funniest rap songs—sometimes, you just have to laugh.

Jeff Rosenthal3110 days ago
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Live Review: Chromeo Defines Jiggy for the Apollo Audience

Before heading to Governors Ball, David Macklovitch and P-Thugg rocked the Apollo.

Jeff Rosenthal4121 days ago
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10 Great Rap Songs About Nothing

Sometimes we just need an anthem about nothing in particular.

Jeff Rosenthal4320 days ago
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15 Things We Learned By Reading Rappers' Wikipedia Pages

We might have to make a donation to Jimmy Wales after this one.

Jeff Rosenthal4559 days ago
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17 Ways "CB4" Predicted Rap Today

Two decades later, "CB4" still makes a lot of sense.

Jeff Rosenthal4572 days ago
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Live Review: Action Bronson Makes His Mother Proud In NYC

Action's live show is basically like a wrestling match without the ring,

Jeff Rosenthal4632 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014

Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.

Jeff Rosenthal4637 days ago
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Live Review: The Trap Lord A$AP Ferg Howls In NYC

The Trap Lord hits the stage with A$AP Mob.

Jeff Rosenthal4667 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Rick Rubin

Rick Rubin is our most important Jew of Rap.

Jeff Rosenthal4670 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Lyor Cohen

Lyor stands tall on our list of most notable Hebrews.

Jeff Rosenthal4671 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: The Beastie Boys

Rap superheroes to Jews and gentiles alike, The Beastie Boys occupy the third flame spot on our hip-hop Menorah.

Jeff Rosenthal4672 days ago
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The 8 Jews Of Rap: Drake

A nice Jewish boy on his worst behavior.

Jeff Rosenthal4673 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: MC Serch

Mel Gibson gets the gas face.

Jeff Rosenthal4674 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Mac Miller

Mac Miller: Rebel Rap Maccabee.

Jeff Rosenthal4675 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Shyne

Today's hip-hop Hebrew is former Bad Boy artist, Shyne

Jeff Rosenthal4676 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Jerry Heller

We celebrate the eight most notable Hebrews of hip-hop. Put your menorahs up.

Jeff Rosenthal4677 days ago
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"If I Ruled The World" Checklist: How Many of Nas' Dreams Have Come True?

We rewind the clock and see how well Nastradamus predicted the future.

Jeff Rosenthal4752 days ago

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