Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Image via Amy Sussman/WireImage

Donald Glover is heading to the Mushroom Kingdom in a big way, joining the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the beloved green dinosaur, Yoshi.

Glover’s casting was announced on Monday (March 9) during a Nintendo Direct livestream, which also debuted a new trailer for the upcoming film.

New additions to the cast also include Luis Guzmán as Wart and Issa Rae as Honey Queen, according to Variety. They join a returning ensemble led by Chris Pratt as Mario, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The sequel also introduces Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina, a character first introduced in the 2007 game Super Mario Galaxy.

Per Variety, the new film follows Mario, Luigi, and Peach on a new adventure after their victory over Bowser in the first film. This time, the crew travels into space, visiting a range of planets including a volcanic world, an underwater planet, and a neon-lit techno environment filled with gravity-defying obstacles.

The heroes team up with Rosalina and Yoshi while facing Bowser again along with his son Bowser Jr., and encountering enemies such as Wart, the Honey Queen, and the fan-favorite character, Birdo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and will be released in theaters on April 1.

Check out the trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below.

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