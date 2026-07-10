GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

As Dahi explains, the new track, taken from his upcoming debut album, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

Donald Glover smiling in a suit on the left; Dahi with dreadlocks in a leather jacket on the right.
Images via Getty/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination & Marissa Blair/Publicist

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, lends his instantly recognizable voice to “Running,” a new track from Dahi out now.

In tandem with the song’s release is word that Dahi, whose undeniable CV also boasts past collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) and Drake (“Worst Behavior”), among numerous others, will be rolling out his debut studio album later this year. Titled Black Boy (Alternative), the project, also featuring Kendrick and Vince Staples, just to name a couple, is out Aug. 28.

“Running,” as Dahi explained in a statement shared with Complex, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

“Black is beautiful,” the California-born Grammy winner said, adding that he’s “bringing all I love into one space.”

Ahead of the announcement, Dahi let fans know just how long he’s been waiting to unveil the 11-track project.

“It’s been years in the making,” he said on Instagram. “Really excited for you to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”

Hear “Running” below via a Marissa Blair-shot visualizer. Earlier this year, Dahi shared the Black Boy (Alternative) singles “Rest Of Your Life” and “Find Me,” with the latter featuring guest appearances from Moses Sumney and Mez.

Dahi also recently opened up about his creative process in a video for Rap Portraits, emphasizing his aversion to letting financial incentives play a role in his work. He connected this to his developmental period, much of which was spent working non-creative jobs, thus giving him time to perfect his craft. To this day, the aim remains the same.

“I still make what I want,” he said.

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 6lack attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: DJ Drama speaks during SiriusXM Jeezy's Thug Motivation Radio Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of "TM:101" at SiriusXM Studios on June 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

6lack Says He Originally Planned New Album to Be 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape

The R&B singer and rapper decided that he wanted to be the narrator of his new LP instead of mixtape host DJ Drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
Two people sitting on porch steps, MGK wearing red pants and a cap, and Wiz Khalifa in black and white pants, both smiling.
Music

MGK Raps About His ‘New B*tch’ on ‘Blog Era Boyz’ Mixtape With Wiz Khalifa

The track is taken from Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa's new collaborative mixtape, 'Blog Era Boyz.'

Joe Price66 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Thomas Bangalter attends the CO Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Promises 'Electronic Minimalism' On Latest Solo Offering

The album follows Bangalter's solo debut, 'Mythologies,' which was released in 2023.

Jade Gomez93 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App