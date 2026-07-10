Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, lends his instantly recognizable voice to “Running,” a new track from Dahi out now. In tandem with the song’s release is word that Dahi, whose undeniable CV also boasts past collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) and Drake (“Worst Behavior”), among numerous others, will be rolling out his debut studio album later this year. Titled Black Boy (Alternative), the project, also featuring Kendrick and Vince Staples, just to name a couple, is out Aug. 28.

“Running,” as Dahi explained in a statement shared with Complex, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

“Black is beautiful,” the California-born Grammy winner said, adding that he’s “bringing all I love into one space.” Ahead of the announcement, Dahi let fans know just how long he’s been waiting to unveil the 11-track project. “It’s been years in the making,” he said on Instagram. “Really excited for you to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”

Hear “Running” below via a Marissa Blair-shot visualizer. Earlier this year, Dahi shared the Black Boy (Alternative) singles “Rest Of Your Life” and “Find Me,” with the latter featuring guest appearances from Moses Sumney and Mez.