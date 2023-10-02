Donald Glover Opens Up About His New Career Chapter, Cows, and Artificial Intelligence

Happy belated birthday. How's life?

It's pretty good. Birthday was great. I got a little rest before I had to come back in, but everything's been great. How's your life?

Great. I'm sitting here in Brooklyn with my dog. I can't complain. I just watched your Bose spot where you're running around on your farm, doing all these wildly ambitious things. How similar is that to your real life right now?

It kind of pales in comparison to my real life, honestly. [Laughs.] Sometimes I'm like, "Oh, this is too much." But then I'll read books on magnates and stuff like that, and I'm like, "No, it's kind of right up there." I'm actually lucky because I'm living in a time that's technologically allowing me to do all this stuff at a much faster pace. But a lot of it is scary because you just have to go with your gut as opposed to doing a ton of research, even though that research is available. It's frustrating. You know, too much information is almost like having no information. Oblivion and eternity are the same thing, you know?

You’ve been out there on the farm for a while. Has that environment changed your mindset at all? Has it changed the way you look at the world?

Yeah, it's definitely had an effect. You become more in tune when things are different. You're able to notice patterns. We had a thing with our cows where I was like, "They're mooing a lot." And I didn't realize until I went down there that the baby was in heat. I guess it was her first heat cycle and there was a bull in there. So we had to separate them. And I was like, oh, the only reason I noticed that is because I heard they were mooing more than usual. What I realized being out there is that it's garnered a sense of balance that I wasn't able to get in bigger cities. I mean, I love my bigger cities. I love New York. I love L.A. I love these cities. But sometimes it's more manageable out here.

The Bose spot features "35.31" from your last album 3.15.20. Why did you want to include that song in there?

That one felt the most like a farm. Sometimes in the studio I'll be like, "Man, this shit sounds like a henhouse." I like that kind of feeling. And that's my kids' favorite song of mine. So it felt appropriate.

There's been a lot of discussion about how that album went underappreciated because it didn't have a traditional album cover or titles. Why did you take that approach? And do you think it affected the response to the actual music?

Yeah, I took that approach because I guess that's what I was going through. People are always going to want what they want, but I have to express what I'm going through. I had just lost my father, I had just had a kid, and I was going through a lot. I was having a lot of different new experiences and that's what I expressed.

I think people are right. It would have garnered a different [response]. My wife's always been like, "If you do punk things, you get punk results." And it was definitely a punk thing. I know this sounds lame, like back-talking about it, but I like that about certain things. Like, people don't know that Prince has a Batman album. [Laughs.] This is Prince, and he did a whole album for the first Batman and a lot of people don't even know that. That's cool to me. I secretly love that when you go on Spotify, it doesn't even come up in major albums. A kid who is just getting into me is able to log on and be like, "Wait, there's a whole album in here," and I think that's kind of fun. But, you know, I was also just kind of going through something. It kind of felt like my relationship with my dad was not finished, so... Yeah.