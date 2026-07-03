Featured
Latest Stories
Shia LaBeouf Looks Back on Living in Central Park: 'You Can Just Chill'
The actor revealed that he was living in the park while prepping for the Broadway play 'Orphans' around 2013.
RFK Jr. Admits to Putting Dead Baby Bear in Central Park Nearly 10 Years Ago
The politician claimed he was going to take the cub carcass home and save its meat for food.
Jojo Siwa Flips Off Heckler Who Booed Her During NYC Pride Show: ‘Respectfully, F*ck You’
The 21-year-old self-proclaimed "gay pop" singer stopped mid-performance to address a hater in the crowd.
'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked With Rock in Central Park
The 55-year-old actor will not miss his first night in the Broadway play 'Patriots.'
New Yorkers Mourn Flaco, Beloved Owl Who Escaped Central Park Zoo
Flaco was reported missing when his exhibit was vandalized over a year ago.
‘Central Park Karen’ Says She Was 'Forced Into Hiding' After Birdwatcher Incident Went Viral, Insists She's Not Racist
The woman went to 'Newsweek' with her side of the 2020 incident.
Exonerated Central Park Five Member Responds to Trump's Indictment
In a one-word statement shared on Friday, a member of the exonerated Central Park Five has issued a response to Donald Trump’s indictment in New York.
Amy Cooper Loses Lawsuit Against Company That Fired Her After ‘Central Park Karen’ Incident
Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a Black birdwatcher, filed a lawsuit against her former employer in 2021, which she has now lost.
SZA, Usher, Rosalía, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Tems, and More to Perform at 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Global Citizen announced the lineup for its 10th anniversary festival, which will take place September 24 in New York City and Accra, Ghana.
Black Birdwatcher From Viral Central Park Clash With White Woman Gets Nat Geo TV Series
Christian Cooper, the Black birdwatcher who went viral after recording a white woman accusing him of threatening her in Central Park, is getting his own TV show
400-Pound Gold Cube Worth $11.7 Million Was Placed in Central Park—Here's Why It Was There
A 400 pound gold cube worth $11.7 million was placed in Central Park for a day yesterday, leaving many curious as to why it was there in the first place.
Suspect Has Been Arrested, Charged in Central Park Rape
The New York Police Department says it arrested 25-year-old Paulie Velez at 12:50 a.m. Saturday --charging him with rape, robbery, and more.
'Central Park Karen' Defends Her Decision to Call 911 on Black Bird-Watcher
Amy Cooper spoke about the now-viral encounter with Christian Cooper, claiming she "explored all [her] options" before calling the police on the Black man.
Amy Cooper, the White Woman Who Called Cops on Black Birdwatcher in Central Park, Sues Ex-Employer
Amy Cooper, the white woman who falsely told police a Black birdwatcher threatened her in Central Park, is suing the employer that fired her after the incident.
Charges Against White Woman Who Called Cops on Black Birdwatcher Dismissed
Amy Cooper was previously reported to have lied to police, falsely claiming that Christian Cooper (the birdwatcher) threatened her and tried to assault her.
Members of the Exonerated 5 Call Out Trump and Urge People to Vote Him Out (UPDATE)
Members of the Exonerated Five have spoken up in the lead-up to the election, calling out Donald Trump after he suggested he wasn't racist.
Christian Cooper Says He Accepts Apology From Woman in Central Park Incident, Wants Death Threats to Stop
In a series of interviews since his Central Park incident with Amy Cooper, Christian Cooper has stated that he accepts her apology.
White Woman in Central Park Calls Police on Black Man Asking for Her Dog to Be Put on Leash (UPDATE)
A video showing a woman in NYC's Central Park calling the police on a black man who requested she put a leash on her dog has elicited backlash.