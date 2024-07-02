Jojo Siwa handled a heckler in the most on-brand way.
On Saturday, the 21-year-old singer performed at Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City as part of a Pride Disco event featuring drag sensation Trixie Mattel, 34, trans model Amanda Lepore, 56, and Peloton star Jess King, 39.
However, things took a turn when Siwa was suddenly booed in the middle of her performance.
“Who the living fuck just booed me? Where the fuck did that come from? Which one of you?" Siwa said to the crowd at Rumsey Playfield, as seen in a video circulating online.
“Respectfully, fuck you,” she added, while giving the middle finger to the crowd.
Siwa ushered in a new era with her single “Karma” in April as she transitioned from children’s music star to “gay pop” singer.
“Honestly, I wanted to make art that made people go ‘What?’ similar to Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz [and] Britney Spears’ ‘[I'm A] Slave 4 U,’” Siwa told iHeartRadio Canada on the red carpet for the media company’s U.S. award show in April. “That, for me, was very important, that I brought back 'crazy.'”
It seems like Siwa’s efforts have paid off.
Choreography from “Karma,” as created by Lady Gaga’s creative director Richy Jackson, has gone viral twice, thanks to a compilation of Siwa performing a now-iconic hammering down move.
A separate video of a woman dancing behind Siwa and Mario Lopez, 50, during a taping of Access Daily with Mario & Kit left people stunned on TikTok.
According to People, the Dance Moms alum claims she broke the attendance record for her performances at Chicago Pride. She also reportedly drew another record-breaking crowd of 55,000 to her Miami Beach Pride performance in April, per Pink News.