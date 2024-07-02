Jojo Siwa handled a heckler in the most on-brand way.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old singer performed at Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City as part of a Pride Disco event featuring drag sensation Trixie Mattel, 34, trans model Amanda Lepore, 56, and Peloton star Jess King, 39.

However, things took a turn when Siwa was suddenly booed in the middle of her performance.

“Who the living fuck just booed me? Where the fuck did that come from? Which one of you?" Siwa said to the crowd at Rumsey Playfield, as seen in a video circulating online.

“Respectfully, fuck you,” she added, while giving the middle finger to the crowd.