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Babak Bryan

Joined July 2014 | 90 posts
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Latest Stories

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Everything You Need to Know About NYC's High Line

Get acquainted with the wildly popular park.

Babak Bryan4846 days ago
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Look Up: Old School Charm on the Upper East Side

Living large in a stable house.

Babak Bryan4879 days ago
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Look Up: The NYC Building With a Bloody, Bloody History

Who knew architecture could be so gruesome?

Babak Bryan4894 days ago
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Look Up: The Flossiest Building Under the Brooklyn Bridge

Living in the lap of luxury.

Babak Bryan4902 days ago
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Look Up: The "Dazzling" Apartments That Come With Their Own Butler

Your deluxe apartment in the sky.

Babak Bryan4928 days ago

Look Up: The NYC Hotel That Was So Much of an Eyesore Google Maps Had to Blur It Out

Hint: It's a bridge and tunnel favorite.

Babak Bryan4936 days ago
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Look Up: The Midtown Hotel That Paved the Way For Louis Vuitton

Oh you fancy, huh?

Babak Bryan4941 days ago
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Look Up: The All Gold Everything Building in the Shadow of Carnegie Hall

This midtown tower is flossing.

Babak Bryan4947 days ago
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Look Up: The Prestigious NYC Social Club You'll Never Get Into

And you thought Studio 56 was bad.

Babak Bryan4964 days ago
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Look Up: The Crane That Triggered The Evacuation of an Entire NYC Neighborhood

Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc.

Babak Bryan4972 days ago
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Look Up: The Breasts of Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Nicaragua

A church with special features the locals refer to as La Chichona.

Babak Bryan4994 days ago
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Look Up: The U.S. Courthouse Guilty Of Appearing in the Most Crime Dramas

If you've seen <em>Law and Order</em>, you've seen this impressive structure.

Babak Bryan5001 days ago

Look Up: That Time a Hurricane Almost Destroyed the Citigroup Center

The year was 1978 and the building was under-engineered.

Babak Bryan5022 days ago
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Look Up: The NYC News Office That Inspired the Daily Planet From "Superman"

Ayn Rand hated the Daily News Building, so you know it's good.

Babak Bryan5036 days ago
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Look Up: Inside New York City's Original Tower of Light

The origin of that Con Edison flow.

Babak Bryan5042 days ago
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Look Up: Gnomes and Education at the Manhattan Trade School for Girls

For a time, the tallest building in the city.

Babak Bryan5049 days ago

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