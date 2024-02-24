New Yorkers Mourn Flaco, Beloved Owl Who Escaped Central Park Zoo

Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl that went missing from the Central Park Zoo, has died.
According to a statement from the Central Park Zoo, Flaco went missing after his exhibit was vandalized over a year ago. The statement did not specify how old Flaco was at the time of his death.
The owl collided with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan, approximately two miles north of his home at the zoo. People inside the building alerted the Wild Bird Fund who responded quickly. Unfortunately, Flaco was declared dead shortly after he was retrieved.
The WBF coordinated with zoo staff to transport the bird to the Bronx Zoo for a necropsy.
News of Flaco’s death quickly spread on social media, where mourners eulogized the late bird.
The Central Park Zoo says that they blame that vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit is ultimately responsible for his death.
“We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest,” they said via statement.
Per the zoo, Flaco had been frequently seen in and near Central Park and other locations across Manhattan since last February.
“We appreciate all the support and concern over the well-being of Flaco throughout the past year and the many people who contacted us with updates. We especially appreciate the quick response by the staff of the Wild Bird Fund in their attempt to help Flaco,” wrote the zoo.
“We will provide additional information once a necropsy is performed and further testing results are in.”