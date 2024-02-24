New Yorkers Mourn Flaco, Beloved Owl Who Escaped Central Park Zoo

The Central Park Zoo says that they blame that vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit is ultimately responsible for his death.

“We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest,” they said via statement.

Per the zoo, Flaco had been frequently seen in and near Central Park and other locations across Manhattan since last February.

“We appreciate all the support and concern over the well-being of Flaco throughout the past year and the many people who contacted us with updates. We especially appreciate the quick response by the staff of the Wild Bird Fund in their attempt to help Flaco,” wrote the zoo.

“We will provide additional information once a necropsy is performed and further testing results are in.”