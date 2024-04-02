'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked With Rock in Central Park

Boardwalk Empire and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Michael Stuhlbarg was walking through Central Park in New York City Sunday night when a man threw a rock at him.

Stuhlbarg sustained a small bruise after being struck in the back of the neck, as reported by ABC7 New York. The 55-year-old actor chased his attacker, identified by police as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, out of the park where he was arrested in front of the Russian Consulate. Israel has been charged with assault.

The two-time Emmy-nominee declined medical attention.

The incident occurred the night before Stuhlbarg was set to appear in the Broadway play Patriots. He plays Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch who helped position Vladimir Putin as the president of Russia, according to the New York Times. Berezovsky died by hanging at the age of 67 while exiled in London following a fallout with the Kremlin.

Stuhlbarg—whose recent credits include the Bryan Cranston series Your Honor, Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All, and Dopesick—said he "feels fine" and would not miss the first night of previews for Patriots on Monday.