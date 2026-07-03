Celebrity Lawsuits

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Bad Bunny in a cream-colored suit and sunglasses stands in front of a crowd, with people taking photos in the background.
Music

Bad Bunny Asks Judge to Overturn Reggaeton Copyright Ruling

The legal battle over a dembow rhythm claimed by Steely and Clevie reaches a new stage as Bad Bunny's legal team claims the case is flawed.

Alex Ocho8 hours ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, with "Tha Carter" sign in the background.
Music

Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene

New court documents tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing assault lawsuit reveal the surprisingly detailed expectations for his former personal assistant.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
Tyler Perry Claims Male Sexual Assault Accuser Tried to Broker a Settlement
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
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Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on 'Injustice & Pain' Caused by Blake Lively
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle: 'So Many Painful Things'

After more than a year of lawsuits, leaked texts and courtroom battles, Justin Baldoni breaks down the ‘noise,’ the injustice, and how faith and family pulled them through.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Has Turned Over 100 Pages of Texts
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Terrence Howard Sues Agents for Failing to Tell Him About HSN Opportunity and Signature Fragrance
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities

In new court filings, Howard says secret 'Empire'-branded fragrance talks, a missed $20K launch event and an HSN opportunity are taking center stage in his fight with CAA.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Floyd Mayweather shows off a limited edition Hublot in 2018.
Bets

Is Floyd Mayweather Really Going Broke? An Investigation.

Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?

Jack Erwin11 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
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'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Pop Culture

'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion

Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Judge Boots Landmark Reggaeton Case to Jury
Music

Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules

A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Will Smith's Ex-Friend Still Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat

After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Sues Business Partner, Slams Ex-Wife Following Her Arrest
Pop Culture

'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Files New Lawsuit, Breaks Silence On Ex’s Arrest

Reality dad Deon fights a business partner in court while accusing Karen of chilling threats that he says forced him to fear for his life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Floyd Mayweather's Fight Against Mike Zambidis in Greece Called Off Following $4.65M Lawsuit
Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit

A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
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Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police
Sports

Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police

The two-time Pro Bowler’s parents say a 911 call for help during a mental health crisis turned deadly after officers pinned him down and care was delayed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless gown and Brad Pitt in a tuxedo at a red carpet event, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Secures Legal Victory Amid Winery Dispute With Angelina Jolie

The owners of Château Miraval have been forced to testify in the legal battle between the former couple.

Joe Price22 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Slapped with $4.35M Lawsuit Amid Felony Charges
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Sued for $4.65M Over Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao Fight Deals

As Mayweather faces felony bad-check charges, he now faces claims he breached big-money Tyson and Pacquiao agreements.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago

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