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Bad Bunny Asks Judge to Overturn Reggaeton Copyright Ruling
The legal battle over a dembow rhythm claimed by Steely and Clevie reaches a new stage as Bad Bunny's legal team claims the case is flawed.
Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene
New court documents tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing assault lawsuit reveal the surprisingly detailed expectations for his former personal assistant.
Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement
Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.
Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit
Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.
Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit
The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.
Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle: 'So Many Painful Things'
After more than a year of lawsuits, leaked texts and courtroom battles, Justin Baldoni breaks down the ‘noise,’ the injustice, and how faith and family pulled them through.
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages
Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.
Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities
In new court filings, Howard says secret 'Empire'-branded fragrance talks, a missed $20K launch event and an HSN opportunity are taking center stage in his fight with CAA.
Is Floyd Mayweather Really Going Broke? An Investigation.
Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality
A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.
'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion
Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.
Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules
A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.
Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat
After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Files New Lawsuit, Breaks Silence On Ex’s Arrest
Reality dad Deon fights a business partner in court while accusing Karen of chilling threats that he says forced him to fear for his life.
Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit
A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.
Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police
The two-time Pro Bowler’s parents say a 911 call for help during a mental health crisis turned deadly after officers pinned him down and care was delayed.
Brad Pitt Secures Legal Victory Amid Winery Dispute With Angelina Jolie
The owners of Château Miraval have been forced to testify in the legal battle between the former couple.
Floyd Mayweather Sued for $4.65M Over Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao Fight Deals
As Mayweather faces felony bad-check charges, he now faces claims he breached big-money Tyson and Pacquiao agreements.