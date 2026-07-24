Jay-Z Fights to Keep $119,000 Paternity Judgment in Bankruptcy Case

Jay-Z has filed a motion to have a $119,000 settlement he's entitled to in connection with a previously dismissed paternity case preserved after the defendant in the case filed for bankruptcy.

In legal documents filed by Hov's legal team, as reviewed by Complex, the rapper accused Lillie Coley, the godmother and legal guardian of Rymir Satterthwaite, of asking the court to "help her evade the court-ordered consequences of her actions."

Coley alleged that Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) is the father of Satterthwaite, whose mother is the late Wanda Satterthwaite. Jay denied the allegations, and his motion to have the lawsuit dismissed was later approved.

Coley filed for bankruptcy last year, which could result in her debts being erased. However, Jay-Z argues that the bankruptcy filing is an attempt to not pay the money she owes him after the lawsuit’s dismissal. His legal team argued that she's "harassed" him for over 10 years with "numerous unfounded court filings, online harassment campaigns and public statements." The latest motion also argues that Coley has a "history of vexatious litigation and attempts to avoid paying the debt" to Jay-Z.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hov was "entitled to recover" $119,000 in attorneys' fees and related costs from the lawsuit.