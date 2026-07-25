Lil Wayne Wants Pilot Deposition Used to Disprove Former Assistant's Assault Claims

Lil Wayne wants a private jet pilot's deposition to be used to oppose claims his former assistant made against him in a four-year-old assault lawsuit.

New legal documents obtained by TMZ show Weezy's legal team claims the pilot sat for a deposition and contradicted the account offered by the rapper’s ex-assistant, Andrew Williams, under oath. The filing claims the testimony "impeached" Williams' timeline of events.

Williams sued Wayne in 2022, alleging Tha Carter VI artist punched him aboard a private jet on June 10 of that year. In his original court filings, Williams alleged he tried to intervene during a confrontation between Wayne and the pilot before the rapper allegedly struck him.

The suit accused Wayne, who claims self-defense, of battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In addition to the pilot's story, Wayne's team has cited Williams' medical record as further reason to question his claims. Williams was reported to have went to urgent care after the incident and was found to have "no swelling" and no significant injury. The man was also prescribed ibuprofen, which Wayne's filing says "he did not bother to take."