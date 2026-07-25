Lil Wayne Wants Pilot Deposition Used to Disprove Former Assistant's Assault Claims

Key Takeaways
- Lil Wayne's legal team wants to use a private jet pilot's deposition to challenge ex-assistant Andrew Williams’ 2022 claim that the rapper punched him during an in-flight confrontation.
- The filing says the pilot's sworn testimony contradicts Williams' timeline and points to urgent care and follow-up medical records showing no swelling, significant injury, or taken medication despite his allegations.
- Wayne, who maintains he acted in self-defense against accusations of battery and emotional distress, is asking the court to depose Williams a second time to grill him on the pilot’s account and his medical history.
Lil Wayne wants a private jet pilot's deposition to be used to oppose claims his former assistant made against him in a four-year-old assault lawsuit.
New legal documents obtained by TMZ show Weezy's legal team claims the pilot sat for a deposition and contradicted the account offered by the rapper’s ex-assistant, Andrew Williams, under oath. The filing claims the testimony "impeached" Williams' timeline of events.
Williams sued Wayne in 2022, alleging Tha Carter VI artist punched him aboard a private jet on June 10 of that year. In his original court filings, Williams alleged he tried to intervene during a confrontation between Wayne and the pilot before the rapper allegedly struck him.
The suit accused Wayne, who claims self-defense, of battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In addition to the pilot's story, Wayne's team has cited Williams' medical record as further reason to question his claims. Williams was reported to have went to urgent care after the incident and was found to have "no swelling" and no significant injury. The man was also prescribed ibuprofen, which Wayne's filing says "he did not bother to take."
Also in the lawsuit, Williams claimed that the job extended well beyond him fulfilling assistant duties; Wayne allegedly sought someone who could keep smoking paraphernalia on-hand, be comfortable around children and dogs and maintain "pleasant personal hygiene."
Wayne's legal team is asking the court for permission to depose Williams a second time.