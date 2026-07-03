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Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle: 'So Many Painful Things'
After more than a year of lawsuits, leaked texts and courtroom battles, Justin Baldoni breaks down the ‘noise,’ the injustice, and how faith and family pulled them through.
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages
Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.
Fat Joe Defamation Lawsuit: Controversial Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Seeks to Withdraw as Counsel
However, Blackburn and his law firm will remain defendants in the lawsuit and plan to continue representing themselves.
Fat Joe's Legal Team Accuses Opposing Attorney of Fake AI-Generated Citations in Defamation Case
Roc Nation and Fat Joe's attorneys are calling Tyrone Blackburn's motion to dismiss "fundamentally untrustworthy."
Milagro Gramz Appeals $75K Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case
The vlogger is updating her appeal to reflect a reinstated defamation verdict.