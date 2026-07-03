Music Industry Lawsuits

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Latest Stories

Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Jermaine Dupri attends 10th Annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony, Says They've Been Underpaying Him Since the '90s

The So So Def head alleges that he's owed millions in unpaid royalties from releases he worked on dating all the way back to Kriss Kross.

Joe Price10 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Judge Boots Landmark Reggaeton Case to Jury
Music

Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules

A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Pandora Playback With MoneyBagg Yo
Music

Trial Date Set in $100 Million Lawsuit Against Moneybagg Yo and Roc Nation

Sherry Jackson-Floyd says she spent her own money to build the rapper's career and image as his manager, only to see him poached by Roc Nation.

Shawn Setaro25 days ago
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