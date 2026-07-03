Latest Stories
Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit
The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.
Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony, Says They've Been Underpaying Him Since the '90s
The So So Def head alleges that he's owed millions in unpaid royalties from releases he worked on dating all the way back to Kriss Kross.
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality
A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.
Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules
A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.
Trial Date Set in $100 Million Lawsuit Against Moneybagg Yo and Roc Nation
Sherry Jackson-Floyd says she spent her own money to build the rapper's career and image as his manager, only to see him poached by Roc Nation.