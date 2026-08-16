Charles Oakley’s MSG Lawsuit Tossed Again — But He Says It’s Not Over

MSG declared Oakley’s claims dismissed “in their entirety,” said it will pursue legal action against his attorney for “frivolous litigation,” and the long-running case—which has been dismissed and revived multiple times—has already led to Oakley being ordered to pay about $642,000 in MSG’s legal fees.

Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled that no rational jury could find Oakley reasonably feared wrongful physical contact and cited video and witness accounts showing he could have left but instead got physical with security during the 2017 incident.

Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against Madison Square Garden and Knicks owner James Dolan was dismissed for a third time, but he vowed to keep fighting, posting “#ItsNotOver” and “#JuryTrial” on Instagram as his lawyer plans another appeal.

Charles Oakley isn't ready to call his legal battle with Madison Square Garden finished, even after a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit for the third time. One day after the latest ruling, the former New York Knicks star posted an old photo from his playing career on Instagram with two hashtags that made his intentions clear: “#ItsNotOver” and “#JuryTrial.” According to The New York Post, Oakley's response came after U.S. Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan dismissed the remaining claims against MSG and its related entities on Friday. The decision represents the latest turn in a case that has repeatedly been dismissed and revived since Oakley sued over his controversial removal from Madison Square Garden in 2017. His attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has already indicated that the legal team intends to pursue another appeal.