Amy Winehouse’s Dad Ordered to Pay $1.3M After Losing Lawsuit Against Her Friends

Clarke blasted Mitch for pursuing an “inherently weak claim” that damaged Parry and Gourlay’s reputations and finances, leaving him on the hook for their substantial legal costs plus his own, with the failed lawsuit potentially costing him several million pounds overall.

Judge Sarah Clarke ruled that Mitch “knew all along” the women planned to sell the 141 memorabilia items, rejected claims they exploited his forgetfulness, and highlighted Amy’s “extraordinary generosity” in giving possessions to friends.

Amy Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, lost a High Court case over the sale of her belongings and was ordered to make interim payments of nearly £1 million (about $1.3 million) to her close friends Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay.

Amy Winehouse’s father has been hit with a nearly £1 million bill after losing a bitter court battle against two of his late daughter’s closest friends. Mitch Winehouse was ordered to make interim payments totaling £963,851—about $1.3 million—to Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay after a High Court judge tore into the case he brought over the sale of the singer’s belongings. According to the BBC, the dispute centered on 141 items auctioned in the United States between 2021 and 2023, including Winehouse’s clothes, handbags, earrings, makeup, ballet slippers and a dress she wore on her final tour in 2011. Mitch claimed Parry, Amy’s former stylist, and Gourlay had no right to sell the items and accused them of “deliberately” hiding the sales from him. The women denied wrongdoing, saying the items either belonged to them or had been given to them by Winehouse.

The court wasn’t buying Mitch’s version. Judge Sarah Clarke KC tossed his case earlier this year, finding that he “knew all along” that the women planned to sell the memorabilia. The trial had heard allegations that Parry and Gourlay took advantage of Mitch’s forgetfulness and pocketed more than $1.4 million from the auctions, but Clarke rejected the claim that they had deliberately concealed the sales. The judge also pointed to Amy’s “extraordinary generosity towards her friends and also those she barely knew” when considering how her possessions ended up with others. Losing the case was only the beginning of the financial fallout. Parry’s legal costs were estimated at £715,361 as of April, while Gourlay’s had reached £487,132. Mitch must now pay £569,330 to Parry and £394,521 to Gourlay within two weeks, with additional costs still to be determined. Clarke didn’t mince words about how the case got there. “The claimant chose to bring an inherently weak claim, pursue it aggressively and relentlessly to the end,” she wrote, adding that his “serious and unfounded allegations” damaged the women’s reputations, careers, finances and health.