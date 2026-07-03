Civil Lawsuit

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Paramount Sued by Investors Claiming That Ellison Brothers Made 'Secret Side Deal' with White House to Secure WB Merger
Pop Culture

Paramount Investor Accuses David and Larry Ellison of ‘Illegal’ Side Deal Tied to WBD Merger

A shareholder lawsuit claims the $111 billion Hollywood megamerger was aided by backdoor promises involving CNN, its anchors and federal approval.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Daveigh Chase's Mother Sues to Take Control of Her $400,000 Estate
Pop Culture

Daveigh Chase Died Without a Will, Leaving Behind a $400K Estate

The late child star’s mother is asking a Los Angeles court to let her administer the estimated estate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Tyler Perry Claims Male Sexual Assault Accuser Tried to Broker a Settlement
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Sues the University of Michigan
Sports

Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden

Ex-staffer Paige Shiver says Michigan is hiding key records from its $12M probe into the Moore scandal. Now she’s asking a judge to force them out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
Advertisement
Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on 'Injustice & Pain' Caused by Blake Lively
Pop Culture

Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle: 'So Many Painful Things'

After more than a year of lawsuits, leaked texts and courtroom battles, Justin Baldoni breaks down the ‘noise,’ the injustice, and how faith and family pulled them through.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Has Turned Over 100 Pages of Texts
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Terrence Howard Sues Agents for Failing to Tell Him About HSN Opportunity and Signature Fragrance
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities

In new court filings, Howard says secret 'Empire'-branded fragrance talks, a missed $20K launch event and an HSN opportunity are taking center stage in his fight with CAA.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Pop Culture

'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion

Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Advertisement
Red Lobster Sues Ex-CEO Over Failed Endless Shrimp Promotion and Subsequent Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Creditors Blame $20 Endless Shrimp ‘Car Crash’ in Lawsuit

Creditors say a too-good-to-be-true $20 Endless Shrimp deal, supplier contracts and a shrimp supplier’s profits helped sink the seafood giant into bankruptcy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Judge Boots Landmark Reggaeton Case to Jury
Music

Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules

A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Perdue Suing Chicken Competitor Over '6-7' Nuggets
Life

Inside Perdue’s Wild Lawsuit Over Viral ‘6-7’ Chicken Nuggets

Perdue says a rival copied its viral meme-shaped nuggets. Inside the federal lawsuit over who really owns the '6-7' chicken clout.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Sues Business Partner, Slams Ex-Wife Following Her Arrest
Pop Culture

'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Files New Lawsuit, Breaks Silence On Ex’s Arrest

Reality dad Deon fights a business partner in court while accusing Karen of chilling threats that he says forced him to fear for his life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
OpenAI Hit with Class Action Lawsuit from 400 Local Newspaper Outlets
Life

Nearly 400 Local Newspapers Launch Massive OpenAI, Microsoft Lawsuit

Publishers say OpenAI and Microsoft used local reporting without permission to build ChatGPT and Copilot. Inside one of the biggest AI copyright fights yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Advertisement
Floyd Mayweather's Fight Against Mike Zambidis in Greece Called Off Following $4.65M Lawsuit
Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit

A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police
Sports

Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police

The two-time Pro Bowler’s parents say a 911 call for help during a mental health crisis turned deadly after officers pinned him down and care was delayed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Disney+ Settles Class Action Suit for $50M with DirecTV Subscribers
Pop Culture

Had DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV Since 2019? You May Be Owed Cash

Did you have DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV between 2019 and 2026? You may be owed cash as Disney faces antitrust claims over ESPN-driven price hikes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App