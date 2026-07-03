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Paramount Investor Accuses David and Larry Ellison of ‘Illegal’ Side Deal Tied to WBD Merger
A shareholder lawsuit claims the $111 billion Hollywood megamerger was aided by backdoor promises involving CNN, its anchors and federal approval.
Daveigh Chase Died Without a Will, Leaving Behind a $400K Estate
The late child star’s mother is asking a Los Angeles court to let her administer the estimated estate.
Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement
Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.
Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit
The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.
Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden
Ex-staffer Paige Shiver says Michigan is hiding key records from its $12M probe into the Moore scandal. Now she’s asking a judge to force them out.
Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle: 'So Many Painful Things'
After more than a year of lawsuits, leaked texts and courtroom battles, Justin Baldoni breaks down the ‘noise,’ the injustice, and how faith and family pulled them through.
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages
Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.
Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities
In new court filings, Howard says secret 'Empire'-branded fragrance talks, a missed $20K launch event and an HSN opportunity are taking center stage in his fight with CAA.
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality
A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.
'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion
Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.
Red Lobster Creditors Blame $20 Endless Shrimp ‘Car Crash’ in Lawsuit
Creditors say a too-good-to-be-true $20 Endless Shrimp deal, supplier contracts and a shrimp supplier’s profits helped sink the seafood giant into bankruptcy.
Landmark Reggaeton Copyright Case to Be Decided by Jury, Judge Rules
A 1989 Jamaican riddim, hits like 'Despacito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó' and the future of reggaeton collide in one of music’s biggest copyright battles.
Inside Perdue’s Wild Lawsuit Over Viral ‘6-7’ Chicken Nuggets
Perdue says a rival copied its viral meme-shaped nuggets. Inside the federal lawsuit over who really owns the '6-7' chicken clout.
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Files New Lawsuit, Breaks Silence On Ex’s Arrest
Reality dad Deon fights a business partner in court while accusing Karen of chilling threats that he says forced him to fear for his life.
Nearly 400 Local Newspapers Launch Massive OpenAI, Microsoft Lawsuit
Publishers say OpenAI and Microsoft used local reporting without permission to build ChatGPT and Copilot. Inside one of the biggest AI copyright fights yet.
Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit
A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.
Family of Ex-NFL Player Doug Martin Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Oakland Police
The two-time Pro Bowler’s parents say a 911 call for help during a mental health crisis turned deadly after officers pinned him down and care was delayed.
Had DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV Since 2019? You May Be Owed Cash
Did you have DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV between 2019 and 2026? You may be owed cash as Disney faces antitrust claims over ESPN-driven price hikes.