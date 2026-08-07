Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Sues Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Manager Over Alleged $8.3M Fraud

Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, has filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Rechnitz and his father, Robert Rechnitz, seeking more than $8.3 million in damages. The complaint accuses Rechnitz of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, theft, conversion of assets, and violating an earlier settlement agreement during a business relationship that allegedly stretched across nearly a decade.

Manny Pacquiao’s business camp is taking its fight with Floyd Mayweather’s former manager Jona Rechnitz to court.

According to a release issued on behalf of Manny Pacquiao Promotions to Boxing Insider, Mathur claims Rechnitz operated “a calculated and relentless playbook of lies, broken promises, and outright theft” while serving in a position of trust.

One of the central allegations involves five high-value watches belonging to Mathur. The lawsuit claims Rechnitz used a blank check signed by Floyd Mayweather to obtain the watches under the representation that Mayweather was purchasing them. Mathur alleges the watches were instead pawned, and that Rechnitz later acknowledged Mayweather had never authorized the check. The complaint claims the proceeds from the watches were then used to cover Rechnitz’s separate debts to Mayweather.

The lawsuit also alleges Rechnitz repeatedly represented that money owed to Mathur was sitting in a trust account controlled by attorney Alexander Seligson, who is also a defendant in Mayweather’s separate $175 million lawsuit against Rechnitz and others. Mathur claims Rechnitz showed him bank statements and logged into the account in front of him but never completed the promised transfer.

When Mathur pressed for payment, the complaint alleges Rechnitz retaliated by directing a lender to seize and liquidate Mathur’s $1 million Ferrari.

The filing pulls Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and Rechnitz even deeper into the same increasingly complicated web of lawsuits and failed fight deals.