Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Sues Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Manager Over Alleged $8.3M Fraud

Key Takeaways
- Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, is suing Floyd Mayweather’s former manager Jona Rechnitz and his father in California for more than $8.3 million, accusing them of fraud, theft, and breaching a long-running business agreement.
- Mathur claims Rechnitz used a blank check signed by Mayweather to obtain and pawn five luxury watches, lied about funds supposedly held in a lawyer’s trust account, and retaliated by having Mathur’s $1 million Ferrari seized when he pushed for payment.
- The case deepens an already messy web of lawsuits and failed fight deals involving Mayweather’s separate $175 million suit against Rechnitz, the collapse of a planned Mayweather–Pacquiao rematch, and other disputes over allegedly double-sold fight rights.
Manny Pacquiao’s business camp is taking its fight with Floyd Mayweather’s former manager Jona Rechnitz to court.
Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, has filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Rechnitz and his father, Robert Rechnitz, seeking more than $8.3 million in damages. The complaint accuses Rechnitz of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, theft, conversion of assets, and violating an earlier settlement agreement during a business relationship that allegedly stretched across nearly a decade.
According to a release issued on behalf of Manny Pacquiao Promotions to Boxing Insider, Mathur claims Rechnitz operated “a calculated and relentless playbook of lies, broken promises, and outright theft” while serving in a position of trust.
One of the central allegations involves five high-value watches belonging to Mathur. The lawsuit claims Rechnitz used a blank check signed by Floyd Mayweather to obtain the watches under the representation that Mayweather was purchasing them. Mathur alleges the watches were instead pawned, and that Rechnitz later acknowledged Mayweather had never authorized the check. The complaint claims the proceeds from the watches were then used to cover Rechnitz’s separate debts to Mayweather.
The lawsuit also alleges Rechnitz repeatedly represented that money owed to Mathur was sitting in a trust account controlled by attorney Alexander Seligson, who is also a defendant in Mayweather’s separate $175 million lawsuit against Rechnitz and others. Mathur claims Rechnitz showed him bank statements and logged into the account in front of him but never completed the promised transfer.
When Mathur pressed for payment, the complaint alleges Rechnitz retaliated by directing a lender to seize and liquidate Mathur’s $1 million Ferrari.
The filing pulls Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and Rechnitz even deeper into the same increasingly complicated web of lawsuits and failed fight deals.
Mayweather sued Rechnitz in May for $175 million, accusing his former adviser, Ayal Frist, Frist Apex Ventures and others of diverting money tied to real estate transactions, settlement proceeds, refinancing agreements and luxury assets. Mayweather’s attorney said the alleged transactions require “a full judicial accounting.”
Rechnitz has denied those allegations. His attorney called Mayweather’s claims “utterly baseless,” while Rechnitz has publicly argued that Mayweather’s financial problems were caused by excessive spending rather than fraud.
Rechnitz also has a federal criminal history. He pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit honest-services wire fraud after admitting his involvement in bribery schemes involving New York officials. He later cooperated extensively with federal prosecutors in multiple corruption cases.
The latest lawsuit also intersects directly with the collapse of Mayweather’s planned rematch against Pacquiao.
Netflix originally announced the blockbuster fight for September in Las Vegas, but the event was postponed amid overlapping promotional contracts and litigation. Mathur has alleged that rights to the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch were effectively sold twice.
CSI Sports Events separately sued Mayweather after claiming it paid him $4.65 million for exclusive rights involving fights with Pacquiao and Mike Tyson. That case helped derail Mayweather’s planned June exhibition against Mike Zambidis in Greece.
Mathur has maintained that Pacquiao still wants the Mayweather fight once the contractual mess is resolved.
Neither Jona nor Robert Rechnitz has publicly responded to Mathur’s new complaint.