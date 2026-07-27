Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Want 'Transparency, Accountability, and Respect' Amid Estate Filing

The dispute unfolds as Boseman’s legacy continues to be celebrated, including Taylor Simone’s emotional 2024 Today show appearance reflecting on his cancer battle and the secrecy around it, and his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star in November 2025.

They allege key assets—including royalties and SAG-AFTRA residuals, intellectual property rights, real estate, bank and IRA accounts, and a long-term care policy for their mother—have not been fully accounted for or distributed and ask the court to replace Ledward-Boseman with private fiduciary and forensic accountant Jason Rubin.

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers Kevin and Derrick say their petition to remove widow Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman as estate administrator is on behalf of their parents and meant to bring “clarity, transparency, and accountability” to an estate they believe remains unresolved nearly four years after a 2022 distribution order.

Chadwick Boseman's brothers are expanding on why they've taken their legal fight over the late actor's estate to court, saying their goal is to bring transparency to an estate they believe remains unresolved nearly four years after a probate judge ordered its distribution. In a statement released July 23 to People, Kevin and Derrick Boseman said the petition they filed against Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, was made on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and is focused on ensuring the court's previous orders are carried out. "For years, our parents have sought clarity regarding matters connected to the estate of our brother, Chadwick Boseman, including his intellectual property and legacy," the statement reads. "This action was filed on behalf of, and with the authority of, our parents."

The family's response comes days after news broke that Kevin and Derrick had petitioned a Los Angeles court to remove Ledward-Boseman as administrator of the estate. Boseman died in August 2020 without a will, just days after marrying Ledward-Boseman. A probate court later awarded her 50% of the estate, while Chadwick Boseman's parents were awarded a combined 50% interest through the 2022 distribution order. According to the latest filing, the brothers contend that order still hasn't been fully carried out. They allege several assets—including royalty and residual payments, intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed City National Bank account, and other personal property—have yet to be fully accounted for or distributed. The petition also claims a long-term care insurance policy intended for Carolyn Boseman was never transferred, one bank account and an IRA remain open, and posthumous SAG-AFTRA residual payments have not been fully accounted for. "Our family was unaware, until recently, that nearly four years after the Court's October 4, 2022, Order for Final Distribution, the Administrator had not closed the probate estate," the brothers said. "Our petition seeks enforcement of the Court's Order and the relief requested in the filing."

The statement also pushes back on the idea that the family's legal action is driven by anything other than accountability. "On behalf of our parents, we are committed to ensuring that transparency, accountability, and respect guide the resolution of these matters," they said. "Our hope is that this process brings clarity, honors the Court's orders, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Chadwick's legacy." The filing asks the court to appoint private fiduciary and forensic accountant Jason Rubin to oversee the estate in place of Ledward-Boseman. Attorneys representing Ledward-Boseman had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication. The dispute arrives during a period in which Boseman's legacy has continued to receive widespread public recognition. Earlier this year, Ledward-Boseman appeared on the Today show, where she became emotional while revealing that Black Panther premiered in 2018 while the actor was in remission from colon cancer. "It did feel like... we were celebrating that he had a clear scan," she said. "It felt like we got another chance." She also defended the decision to keep his illness private, saying, "What's more important about Chad is the way that he lived. The fact that he wouldn't let cancer get in the way of what he was here to do."

Those reflections followed another major milestone in November 2025, when Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ledward-Boseman accepted the recognition during a ceremony celebrating the actor's lasting influence on film and culture.