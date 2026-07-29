GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Ariana Grande Sues Hackers Over Stolen Music, Videos, and Private Photos

The pop star filed a John Doe lawsuit in California, using civil discovery to identify the individuals behind the alleged account breaches.

Ariana Grande.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ariana Grande has filed a John Doe civil lawsuit in California accusing unknown hackers of stealing unreleased music, videos, and private photos by breaking into her collaborators' accounts.
  • The suit uses civil discovery to force platforms to reveal who's behind the alleged breaches and comes just after multiple major artists had their YouTube and other platform accounts compromised.
  • Grande has publicly battled leaks before, warning leakers earlier this year: "I'll see you in jail, literally," after her song "Fantasize" was leaked in 2023.

Ariana Grande has filed a civil lawsuit against a number of unnamed individuals who allegedly stole unreleased music, videos, and private photos from her collaborators.

According to TMZ, the suit, filed in California on (July 27), targets several unnamed John and Jane Does. The defendants allegedly compromised accounts belonging to photographers and producers Grande had worked with, then stole material that was never intended for release.

Because the identities of the alleged hackers are unknown, Grande's legal team structured the case as a John Doe action, a filing that allows her to use the civil discovery process to compel platforms and services to hand over identifying information tied to the breaches.

The lawsuit arrives days after multiple high-profile artists reportedly had their YouTube channels and other platform accounts compromised.

This is not Grande's first run-in with leakers. In February 2024, she appeared on the Zach Sang Show and addressed the unauthorized spread of her material on TikTok.

Related Stories

Ariana Grande.
Music

Ariana Grande Spams White House TikTok After Her Song Gets Used in ICE Arrest Video

The White House removed "Bye" from a recent TikTok post after Grande spammed the comments section.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
A grayscale album cover featuring a smiling woman with her hair across her face, next to a transparent vinyl record with daisies in the center.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande 'Petal' Vinyl: How to Buy

The translucent pearly white LP drops July 31 and is available to pre-order now on Complex.

Complex Staff66 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App