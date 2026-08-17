Netflix Fires Back at Tyra Banks, Moves to Toss 'ANTM' Defamation Lawsuit

The legal fight lands amid a broader reexamination of America’s Next Top Model, with former contestants and staff like Tiffany Richardson and Jay Manuel criticizing Banks and the show’s production, even as Banks plans a return with Cycle 25.

Banks says the series selectively edited her comments—especially around contestant Shandi Sullivan’s alleged sexual assault—to make it look like she forgot or ignored the incident, while Netflix counters that the documentary clearly shows her remembering and never claims she was present or covered anything up.

Netflix is asking a court to toss Tyra Banks’ defamation lawsuit over the three-part docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, arguing she signed away rights to approve edits and released defamation claims after her interview.

Netflix is pushing back against Tyra Banks’ claims that its America’s Next Top Model docuseries defamed her, asking a court to dismiss the model and television personality’s lawsuit and arguing that she agreed to give filmmakers control over how her interview would be edited. According to court documents obtained by People, the streamer filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on August 14. Netflix and EverWonder Studio also filed an anti-SLAPP motion and said they intend to “vigorously defend” Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, the three-part documentary that premiered in February.

At the center of Netflix’s response is an agreement it says Banks signed after sitting for an extensive interview. According to the motion, Banks acknowledged that she had “no right to review or approve” the finished project and released certain claims related to its production, including defamation and false light. Netflix characterized her objections as disagreements with “ordinary editorial decisions” rather than false statements. Banks filed her lawsuit in June, alleging that filmmakers selectively edited her interview to construct a defamatory portrayal of her involvement in controversial events during America’s Next Top Model. She requested a jury trial and unspecified damages. One of Banks’ central complaints involves Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan. Sullivan has described a sexual encounter filmed while contestants were in Italy as an alleged sexual assault. Banks claims the Netflix series edited her interview in a manner that falsely suggested she did not remember Sullivan’s story and allowed viewers to believe she knowingly permitted Sullivan’s trauma to be exploited for television.