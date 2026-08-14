Chris Brown Contests $13 Million Dog Attack Verdict Over 'Inflammatory' Rihanna Assault Mention

Chris Brown's legal team is pushing to undo his $12.9 million dog-attack jury verdict, arguing that a single cross-examination question about his 2009 assault conviction against Rihanna tainted the entire trial.

The singer's attorneys filed a motion on Monday (August 10) seeking to wipe out the verdict won by his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, and secure a new trial before a different jury, according to documents seen by Complex.

A California judge had ordered Brown to pay Avila $12.9 million in damages on June 30, part of a broader judgment that also included $885,000 to her sister and $50,000 to her husband.

The motion centers on a question Avila's attorney posed during cross-examination: whether Brown is a convicted felon. He answered, "Yes, ma'am," a reference to his 2009 guilty plea to felony assault after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown's lawyers contend that question was "inherently inflammatory" and that the trial court failed to properly weigh its prejudicial impact against any legitimate evidentiary value.

The filing states: "Mr. Brown's conduct in an unrelated domestic-violence matter 17 years prior had no bearing on Plaintiffs' alleged injuries, causation or damages. The jury was affirmatively told that the conviction could be used to determine whether Mr. Brown was believable. Thus, ... it was expressly authorized to discount Mr. Brown's testimony based upon a 17-year-old crime of violence having no direct relationship to honesty or veracity."