Judge Tosses Terrence Howard’s $325K-Per-Episode ‘Empire’ Pay Fight With CAA

CAA hailed the ruling as a full vindication, saying evidence showed it repeatedly tried to renegotiate Howard’s reported $325,000-per-episode salary, while Howard has separately reflected in interviews on how his own confrontational reputation may have cost him roles like Iron Man 2.

Howard claimed CAA’s conflicts of interest and failures cost him higher pay, profit participation, and side deals like an Empire-branded fragrance, HSN appearances, and other promotional opportunities, but the court ruled those arguments were too speculative.

Terrence Howard’s lawsuit accusing CAA of mishandling his Empire deal and putting its own interests first was dismissed after a judge found he couldn’t show real financial harm or that better negotiations would have changed Fox’s stance.

Terrence Howard has lost his long-running legal battle against Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with a California judge throwing out the actor's lawsuit over claims that the agency mishandled his Empire contract and put its own interests ahead of his. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ruling ends a case Howard first filed in 2023, accusing CAA of failing to secure the kind of compensation and perks he believed he deserved while starring as Lucious Lyon on one of Fox's biggest television hits. Howard alleged the agency had a conflict of interest because it also represented Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, along with production company Imagine Entertainment.