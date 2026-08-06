Judge Tosses Terrence Howard’s $325K-Per-Episode ‘Empire’ Pay Fight With CAA

Key Takeaways
- Terrence Howard’s lawsuit accusing CAA of mishandling his Empire deal and putting its own interests first was dismissed after a judge found he couldn’t show real financial harm or that better negotiations would have changed Fox’s stance.
- Howard claimed CAA’s conflicts of interest and failures cost him higher pay, profit participation, and side deals like an Empire-branded fragrance, HSN appearances, and other promotional opportunities, but the court ruled those arguments were too speculative.
- CAA hailed the ruling as a full vindication, saying evidence showed it repeatedly tried to renegotiate Howard’s reported $325,000-per-episode salary, while Howard has separately reflected in interviews on how his own confrontational reputation may have cost him roles like Iron Man 2.
Terrence Howard has lost his long-running legal battle against Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with a California judge throwing out the actor's lawsuit over claims that the agency mishandled his Empire contract and put its own interests ahead of his.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ruling ends a case Howard first filed in 2023, accusing CAA of failing to secure the kind of compensation and perks he believed he deserved while starring as Lucious Lyon on one of Fox's biggest television hits. Howard alleged the agency had a conflict of interest because it also represented Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, along with production company Imagine Entertainment.
He also claimed his agents failed to tell him about business opportunities tied to the series—including discussions about a Terrence Howard signature fragrance, paid promotional appearances, and even a potential Home Shopping Network partnership.
But the court found Howard couldn't prove those alleged failures caused measurable financial harm. In her ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cherol Nellon said any increase in compensation from Fox would have gone first to Howard's loan-out company, Universal Bridges, not directly to the actor himself.
"The immediate economic result of an increase in compensation would have been an increase in revenue to Universal Bridges only," the judge wrote.
The court also concluded there was no evidence CAA's negotiating strategy changed the outcome. According to the ruling, the agency did attempt to reopen Howard's contract, but Fox refused every proposal. As the judge noted, Fox "rejected all attempts at renegotiation," making Howard's claims about what might have happened too speculative to warrant a trial.
CAA called the decision a complete vindication. "CAA is gratified that the Court summarily dismissed Mr. Howard's case prior to trial," an agency spokesperson said. "This confirms CAA's position from the beginning: that the agency advocated for its client and always acted in good faith."
The agency added that the evidence "directly contradicted the very foundation" of Howard's lawsuit by showing it repeatedly tried to renegotiate his deal before Fox declined.
The dismissal caps a legal dispute that steadily expanded over the past three years. Howard initially challenged his reported $325,000-per-episode salary on Empire, arguing he deserved profit participation and promotional opportunities similar to stars of prestige dramas like House of Cards and Mad Men.
More recently, he claimed his agents withheld discussions about an Empire-branded fragrance that allegedly included a $20,000 launch event, future paid appearances, an HSN spot, and the possibility of developing his own men's fragrance line.
The lawsuit unfolded alongside a series of headline-making interviews in which Howard reflected on his career and personal life. During a candid appearance on the PBD Podcast, the Oscar nominee acknowledged that his own confrontational approach may have cost him opportunities, including his role in Iron Man 2.
He also shared that he experienced childhood sexual abuse, saying the trauma shaped his relationships and ultimately made him fiercely protective of his children.