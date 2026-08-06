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Brad Pitt Files Court Motion to Force Angelina Jolie to Hand Over Income Records

Pitt's legal team claims Jolie agreed to produce income records from 2017 to 2019, then reversed course.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at a formal event. Jolie wears an elegant dress, and Pitt dons a tuxedo with sunglasses.
Image via Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Brad Pitt claims that Angelina Jolie is refusing to turn over her movie contracts and financial documents.

In a July 31 filing obtained by USA Today, Pitt is asking a judge to force Jolie to produce records of her income. His team requested information on upfront acting fees, brand sponsorships, and profit participation statements from 2017 to 2021, according to TMZ.

Pitt is challenging Jolie's claims that she put her career on ice after their 2016 split. TMZ points out that Jolie starred in films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Marvel's Eternals, and Those Who Wish Me Dead following their split.

USA Today reported that while Jolie turned over records for 2020 and 2021, she refuses to provide documents from 2017 through 2019. Her team argues that Pitt has no right to see this information and is asking for more documents than he is entitled to.

Jolie also contends, as reported by TMZ, that Pitt already obtained extensive financial information during their divorce, which was finalized in 2024.

The dispute centers on Jolie's sale of her stake in her French winery company Château Miraval, which Pitt claims she sold without his consent. The former couple jointly owned the company from 2008 until 2021.

Pitt argues Jolie put her finances at issue when she claimed she needed to sell her interest to achieve "financial independence" from him.

Jolie's team rejects this framing as a "made-up theory" that she “did not allege.”

“Jolie does not allege that she was seeking financial independence in the abstract; she alleges that she was seeking 'financial independence from her ex-husband [Pitt],'” her attorneys wrote, per USA Today. “Separating from one's ex-husband is categorically different from an allegation that one is suffering general financial distress".

TMZ additionally reported that her lawyer stated: "The issue is not whether Jolie needed the money; the issue is that she was trying to untangle her life and her finances from her controlling and abusive ex-husband. That distinction makes all the difference.”

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