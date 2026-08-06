Brad Pitt Files Court Motion to Force Angelina Jolie to Hand Over Income Records

Brad Pitt claims that Angelina Jolie is refusing to turn over her movie contracts and financial documents.

In a July 31 filing obtained by USA Today, Pitt is asking a judge to force Jolie to produce records of her income. His team requested information on upfront acting fees, brand sponsorships, and profit participation statements from 2017 to 2021, according to TMZ.

Pitt is challenging Jolie's claims that she put her career on ice after their 2016 split. TMZ points out that Jolie starred in films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Marvel's Eternals, and Those Who Wish Me Dead following their split.

USA Today reported that while Jolie turned over records for 2020 and 2021, she refuses to provide documents from 2017 through 2019. Her team argues that Pitt has no right to see this information and is asking for more documents than he is entitled to.

Jolie also contends, as reported by TMZ, that Pitt already obtained extensive financial information during their divorce, which was finalized in 2024.