American Horror Story

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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.
MattBarone
For those who don’t want to commit to a full-length television series, there’s the humble miniseries. They usually are a bit more well-made than your average series. Miniseries’ have a long and storied history that goes back forty years, and many have won awards. Here are the best miniseries of all time.
Andy Herrera

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Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Exits 'American Horror Story' Due to Tour Commitments

It was previously announced the singer would star in the show last October.

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Angela Bassett and Ariana Grande are both set to star in the upcoming 13th season of 'American Horror Story'
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How Angela Bassett Feels About Ariana Grande Joining 'American Horror Story'

The show's upcoming 13th season features a star-studded cast, with several fan-favorites returning.

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Kim Kardashian Posts Selfie Featuring Creepy Silhouette in Her Window: 'I Am Freaking Out'

Kim Kardashian noticed a "woman in the window" in the selfie she shared on Sunday.

tara mahadevan1124 days ago
Kim Kardashian pictured in a paparazzi shot
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian to Star in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’ (UPDATE)

The upcoming 12th season of the FX anthology hit will feature Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts. Kim’s role, in fact, was written specifically for her.

Trace William Cowen1215 days ago
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EarthGang new single cover art.
Music

EarthGang Release "American Horror Story" From Upcoming 'Ghetto Gods' Album

EarthGang have delivered their new song "American Horror Story." The duo are preparing to release their next album 'Ghetto Gods' in January.

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Finn Wittrock arrives at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event
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HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Casts ‘American Horror Story’ Actor Finn Wittrock as Its Lead

Finn Wittrock is best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film 'La La Land' and the acclaimed television series 'American Horror Story.'

Xavier Hamilton1925 days ago
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Stevie Lee, Pro Wrestler and 'Jackass 3D' Star, Dead at 54

Pro wrestler Stevie Lee, who appeared in 'Jackass 3D' and went by "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" in the ring, has passed away at the age of 54.

Gavin Evans2156 days ago
AHS cast
Pop Culture

'American Horror Story' to Begin Filming Season 10 in October

The FX series, co-created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, was supposed to resume production earlier this year, but was forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

Joshua Espinoza2170 days ago
Ryan Murphy
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Says an ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff Series Is in Development

Ryan Murphy announced that the 'American Horror Story' cast will reunite for a new spinoff series, sharing a screenshot of a Zoom call where it was discussed.

Joe Price2279 days ago
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Macaulay Culkin
Pop Culture

Here's How Ryan Murphy Convinced Macaulay Culkin to Join 'American Horror Story'

'American Horror Story' co-creator Ryan Murphy shares the details on how he convinced Macaulay Culkin to take a starring role in the series' 10th season.

Gavin Evans2284 days ago
culkin
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'American Horror Story' Season 10

Macaulay Culkin's role on 'American Horror Story' counts as his first as a series regular on a live-action TV show.

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John Leguizamo
Pop Culture

John Leguizamo Says 'Bad Boys Club Behavior' in Hollywood Is Over

The #MeToo movement has sparked a series of changes in Hollywood. "We’re not going to tolerate any bad boys club behavior," said John Leguizamo. "Those days are over."

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Ryan Murphy in California
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Says Upcoming 'American Horror Story’ Season Takes Place ‘18 Months From Today’

Season 8 of 'American Horror Story' starts shooting again on June 16.

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Raven Goodwin, Connie Britton, Frankie Shaw and Miguel Gomez
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Connie Britton Fires Back at Critics of Her 'Poverty Is Sexist' Golden Globes Sweater

Britton reminded critics of the cause behind her 'Poverty Is Sexist' sweater.

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