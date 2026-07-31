American Horror Story Freak Show

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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.
MattBarone
For those who don’t want to commit to a full-length television series, there’s the humble miniseries. They usually are a bit more well-made than your average series. Miniseries’ have a long and storied history that goes back forty years, and many have won awards. Here are the best miniseries of all time.
Andy Herrera

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