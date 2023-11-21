Sarah Paulson Feels ‘Very Lucky’ to Have Girlfriend Holland Taylor: 'Makes My Life Better in Every Possible Way'

"It seems like the universe threw you a lot of signs that she was the one and you say that its made your relationship with her make sense. Explain that," said Behar, referring to Taylor, 80.

"I guess I sort of mean that I'm thrilled and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way," Paulson responded. "It makes me want to be a better person and a fully realized person."

She continued, "She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person."

Paulson and Taylor met at a party in 2005 but their relationship didn't become romantic until years later when the two reconnected on social media. "I actually had her picture on my refrigerator for 10 years before we were together—which sounds strange," said Paulson, who possibly manifested the relationship into existence.

The actress shared that the photograph was taken in front of a Lamborghini when the now-couple attended a dinner party with guests that included Oscar-winner Allison Janey and late screenwriter Buck Henry.

"[Henry] sent us all copies and it was on my refrigerator in my little apartment in West Hollywood for 10 years before we [dated], so it was weird."

But Paulson swore that she wasn't crushing on Taylor at the time: "Maybe something was percolating and it was unbeknownst to me but there she was in my kitchen!"

Taylor, known for acting on former sitcom Two and a Half Men, recently told Page Six about the couple's secret to staying together. ““I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same. We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe,” she told the outlet. “She’s much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance.”