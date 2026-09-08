Whitney Friedlander
Latest Stories
Karrueche Tran Is More Than a Pretty Face
More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.
Showtime's 'The Chi' Reveals the Real Faces of Chicago and Why Black Writers Matter
Emmy-winner Lena Waithe talks about the inspiration for her new Showtime series, 'The Chi,' diversifying Hollywood and what the industry can do to combat the rampant stories of sexual misconduct by men in power.
2017 Is Officially the Year of the Creepy Clown
From 'American Horror Story' to 'It' and Trump, it's Bozo SZN out here.
'Better Things' Pamela Adlon Is the Breath of Fresh Air TV Needs
Adlon's honest portrayal of a modern mom on her semi-autobiographical FX series is both hilarious and heartbreaking.
Nobody Puts ‘You’re the Worst’s’ Kether Donohue in the Corner
As Lindsay in the FXX dramedy about dating in Los Angeles, Kether Donohue is a supporting character deserving of her own lead role.
10 New TV Shows to Help You Stay Woke
All these new TV shows will let you put your feet up and keep you educated.
‘Narcos’ Season 3 is Revolutionizing What it Means To Be a Powerful Gay Man
The depiction of Cali Cartel don Pacho Herrera is a major move forward for LGBTQ characters on TV.
T.J. Miller's Done With 'Silicon Valley,' But His Career's Just Getting Started
The breakout comedian isn't slowing down anytime soon with a new HBO special and Comedy Central show.
Jerrod Carmichael Is Reinventing The Family Sitcom As We Know It
'The Carmichael Show' is the only family sitcom tackling Trump and the n-word.
Why 'Twin Peaks' Is One of the Most Influential TV Shows Ever
From 'Riverdale' to 'Legion,' the newly rebooted 'Twin Peaks' turned television into what we know it as today.
Why The New Batch of L.A. Riots Documentaries Is Very Necessary
All these 25th anniversary L.A. riots documentaries aren’t overkill — they’re insight for today.
8 Stoner Celebrities Reveal The Best Ideas They’ve Had While High
Tommy Chong, Blake Anderson and more prove that genius really can come from rolling a joint.
Netflix’s ‘Iron Fist’ Reviews Are Terrible, But Marvel Fans Will Hate-Watch Anyways
'Iron Fist' is Marvel's first L for Netflix, so they should just embrace it.
Donald Trump’s Presidency is Forcing Television To Rewrite Their Stories
From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ to ‘American Crime,’ seemingly no scripted series is immune to Trump’s impact.
Will Trump Put a Stop to TV's Progress on Diversity?
Creators behind some of TV's biggest shows have some difficult questions to consider after Trump's election.
'You’re the Worst,' 'Jane the Virgin' and More Make Abortion NBD
Abortion has gone from the stuff of melodramatic “very special” episodes to acts of practical-minded female TV characters.
For White Hollywood, 'Birth of a Nation' Was the Film Equivalent of "I Have Black Friends"
'Birth of a Nation' is by all account a mediocre movie—the hype it garnered earlier this year at Sundance had more to do with #OscarsSoWhite.
Why Cell Phones Look Weird AF On TV: An Investigation
Ever noticed that cell phones look completely unrealistic on the small screen? We’ve got answers.