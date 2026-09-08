Whitney Friedlander Portrait

Whitney Friedlander

Joined June 2016 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

Karrueche TRan Red Portrait

Karrueche Tran Is More Than a Pretty Face

More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.

Whitney Friedlander3024 days ago
Lena Waithe

Showtime's 'The Chi' Reveals the Real Faces of Chicago and Why Black Writers Matter

Emmy-winner Lena Waithe talks about the inspiration for her new Showtime series, 'The Chi,' diversifying Hollywood and what the industry can do to combat the rampant stories of sexual misconduct by men in power.

Whitney Friedlander3178 days ago
Twisty the Clown

2017 Is Officially the Year of the Creepy Clown

From 'American Horror Story' to 'It' and Trump, it's Bozo SZN out here.

Whitney Friedlander3271 days ago
better things

'Better Things' Pamela Adlon Is the Breath of Fresh Air TV Needs

Adlon's honest portrayal of a modern mom on her semi-autobiographical FX series is both hilarious and heartbreaking.

Whitney Friedlander3291 days ago
Kether Donohue

Nobody Puts ‘You’re the Worst’s’ Kether Donohue in the Corner

As Lindsay in the FXX dramedy about dating in Los Angeles, Kether Donohue is a supporting character deserving of her own lead role.

Whitney Friedlander3299 days ago
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woke shows

10 New TV Shows to Help You Stay Woke

All these new TV shows will let you put your feet up and keep you educated.

Whitney Friedlander3301 days ago
Narcos

‘Narcos’ Season 3 is Revolutionizing What it Means To Be a Powerful Gay Man

The depiction of Cali Cartel don Pacho Herrera is a major move forward for LGBTQ characters on TV.

Whitney Friedlander3306 days ago
TJ Miller

T.J. Miller's Done With 'Silicon Valley,' But His Career's Just Getting Started

The breakout comedian isn't slowing down anytime soon with a new HBO special and Comedy Central show.

Whitney Friedlander3383 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael Is Reinventing The Family Sitcom As We Know It

'The Carmichael Show' is the only family sitcom tackling Trump and the n-word.

Whitney Friedlander3397 days ago
Twin Peaks

Why 'Twin Peaks' Is One of the Most Influential TV Shows Ever

From 'Riverdale' to 'Legion,' the newly rebooted 'Twin Peaks' turned television into what we know it as today.

Whitney Friedlander3406 days ago
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LA Burning

Why The New Batch of L.A. Riots Documentaries Is Very Necessary

All these 25th anniversary L.A. riots documentaries aren’t overkill — they’re insight for today.

Whitney Friedlander3430 days ago
420

8 Stoner Celebrities Reveal The Best Ideas They’ve Had While High

Tommy Chong, Blake Anderson and more prove that genius really can come from rolling a joint.

Whitney Friedlander3438 days ago
Iron Fist

Netflix’s ‘Iron Fist’ Reviews Are Terrible, But Marvel Fans Will Hate-Watch Anyways

'Iron Fist' is Marvel's first L for Netflix, so they should just embrace it.

Whitney Friedlander3472 days ago
Donald Trump TV

Donald Trump’s Presidency is Forcing Television To Rewrite Their Stories

From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ to ‘American Crime,’ seemingly no scripted series is immune to Trump’s impact.

Whitney Friedlander3502 days ago
Not Available Lead

Will Trump Put a Stop to TV's Progress on Diversity?

Creators behind some of TV's biggest shows have some difficult questions to consider after Trump's election.

Whitney Friedlander3592 days ago
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Not Available Lead

'You’re the Worst,' 'Jane the Virgin' and More Make Abortion NBD

Abortion has gone from the stuff of melodramatic “very special” episodes to acts of practical-minded female TV characters.

Whitney Friedlander3606 days ago
Nate Parker

For White Hollywood, 'Birth of a Nation' Was the Film Equivalent of "I Have Black Friends"

'Birth of a Nation' is by all account a mediocre movie—the hype it garnered earlier this year at Sundance had more to do with #OscarsSoWhite.

Whitney Friedlander3631 days ago
Cell Phones

Why Cell Phones Look Weird AF On TV: An Investigation

Ever noticed that cell phones look completely unrealistic on the small screen? We’ve got answers.

Whitney Friedlander3672 days ago

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