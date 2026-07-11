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Ariana Grande Exits 'American Horror Story' Due to Tour Commitments

It was previously announced the singer would star in the show last October.

Ariana Grande.
Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ariana Grande will no longer be appearing in American Horror Story due to upcoming tour commitments.

The singer and actor has officially pulled out of starring in the 13th season of the FX seriesbecause of conflicting schedules with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour that wraps in August.

Her involvement with the show was previously announced last Halloween in a social media post from Ryan Murphy Productions. Grande had joined a massive cast of American Horror Story vets like Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, and Kathy Bates.

Grande's appearance on the show would have been her first. She'd previously worked with the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, on the show Scream Queens in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American Horror Story is currently filming in New York. The show is set to return on September 24.

Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour kicked off last month. The massive tour's opening dates turned into a way to reveal the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Petal, that's set to arrive on July 31.

During a show at the Kia Forum on June 19, Grande revealed the tracklist for the album. The 12-track project is co-executive-produced by Grande and her longtime collaborator ILYA.

Aside from her Eternal Sunshine tour, Grande is gearing up to star in the upcoming film, Focker-In-Law, which is the fourth installment in the long-running Meet the Parents franchise.

Last October, Ben Stiller praised Grande's comedic chops in the film during an appearance on The View. "I can’t really say too much about it yet," he said. "But Ariana’s in it. She’s amazing. What a brilliant comedic actress, just an amazing person."

Prior to that, Stiller spoke about what it was like working with her during an appearance on E! News. "What’s surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in," Stiller explained. "She’s such a pro, she's so funny, she's so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked."

"What she’s doing in this movie is very unique, it’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time and just like to work with her," he added.

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