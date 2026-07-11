Ariana Grande Exits 'American Horror Story' Due to Tour Commitments

Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour kicked off last month. The massive tour's opening dates turned into a way to reveal the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Petal, that's set to arrive on July 31. During a show at the Kia Forum on June 19, Grande revealed the tracklist for the album. The 12-track project is co-executive-produced by Grande and her longtime collaborator ILYA. Aside from her Eternal Sunshine tour, Grande is gearing up to star in the upcoming film, Focker-In-Law, which is the fourth installment in the long-running Meet the Parents franchise. Last October, Ben Stiller praised Grande's comedic chops in the film during an appearance on The View. "I can’t really say too much about it yet," he said. "But Ariana’s in it. She’s amazing. What a brilliant comedic actress, just an amazing person." Prior to that, Stiller spoke about what it was like working with her during an appearance on E! News. "What’s surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in," Stiller explained. "She’s such a pro, she's so funny, she's so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked."

"What she’s doing in this movie is very unique, it’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time and just like to work with her," he added.