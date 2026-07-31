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Drake.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Trilogy Shatters Global Streaming Records: Here Are the Numbers

'Iceman' has claimed the top spot on charts in 78 countries, while 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti' have seen phenomenal streaming numbers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams83 days ago
Branca is back in the spotlight with the ‘Michael’ biopic.
Pop Culture

John Branca, the 'Rock Star of Attorneys,' Is Stepping Back Into the Spotlight With ‘Michael’

Branca is back in the spotlight with the ‘Michael’ biopic.

Maggie Ekberg183 days ago
sean halsey and balvin pictured
Music

Big Sean, Halsey, and J Balvin Tapped for New Season of 'Amazon Music Live'

For Sean's set, fans can expect him to be accompanied by North Carolina's Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the Fellowship Gospel Choir.

Trace William Cowen667 days ago
Lil Durk performs during Future's One Big Party Tour
Music

Lil Durk Donates $350,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Howard University

Lil Durk is joining forces with Amazon Music for the Durk Banks Endowment Fund, which will award scholarships to Chicago kids to attend Howard University.

Brad Callas1209 days ago
The hosts of Amazon Music show 'Rotation Roundtable'
Music

Amazon Music Unveils New Shows 'Rotation Roundtable' and 'La Semanal Live'

Amazon Music announced the launch of two new flagship shows, the hip-hop focused 'Rotation Roundtable' and Latin-pop culture show 'La Semanal Live​.'

Joe Price1243 days ago
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This is a photo of 21 Savage
Music

Watch 21 Savage Close Out 2022 Season of Amazon Music Live Concert Series

21 Savage will perform tracks from 'Her Loss' and the show will take place in Hollywood. Savage is expected to be interviewed by host 2 Chainz.

Eric Diep1317 days ago
dvsn Live Holiday Performance
Music

Dvsn Covers "Amazing Grace" and "Let It Snow" For Amazon Music Christmas Performance

Though Dvsn just released a brand new album with Working On My Camera, the R&amp;B duo remains in the spirit of giving, performing covers of Christmas songs.

Louis Pavlakos1337 days ago
ASAP Rocky is seen at Amazon Music Live red carpet
Music

ASAP Rocky Previews New Music Including Tribute to Fallen Rappers, Confirms Album Is Done and Shares Title

Fans have been waiting for quite some time now for official word on ASAP Rocky's new album, which is now finished, has a title, and is seemingly on the horizon.

Trace William Cowen1337 days ago
Header Amazon Concert Streaming Nigo
Music

Stream NIGO®'s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music

NIGO® will be bringing out Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz for his headlining performance at ComplexCon.

Abel Shifferaw1356 days ago
Header Amazon Concert Streaming Nigo
Pop Culture

Amazon Music Is Your Plug For ComplexCon 2022

Amazon Music is helping bring exclusive merch, elite performances, and an exclusive conversation with Michael B. Jordan on Creed III to ComplexCon 2022.

Brandon Constantine1358 days ago
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2 Chainz is pictured in a new Amazon Music trailer
Music

2 Chainz Announced as Host of Amazon Music Live Concert Series, Watch First Performance With Lil Baby (UPDATE)

2 Chainz is hosting the new series, the inaugural episode of which is set to feature Lil Baby. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to appear in an upcoming episode.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
Coi Leray giving an interview news
Music

Coi Leray Talks Low Album Sales, Body Shaming, and a Lesson From Her Father Benzino

The 25-year-old artist defended her 2022 debut album 'Trendsetter,' which debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 chart with 11,000 album equivalent units.

Joshua Espinoza1394 days ago
Photograph of Latto at the BET Awards
Music

Watch Latto's Hometown Concert Stream Live From Atlanta

Latto is wrapping up her 777 Tour in her hometown of Atlanta. The performance will be streamed live on the Amazon Music app and Twitch channel.

tara mahadevan1567 days ago
Dreamville Festival 2022 livestream
Music

Watch Dreamville Festival 2022 f/ Performances From J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and More

J. Cole and Dreamville's annual music festival is back, and this year they're offering fans a livestream to catch the two-day weekend event.

Brad Callas1588 days ago
Tyler, the Creator Amazon Music concert
Music

Watch Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost Live Concert

As Tyler, the Creator begins to wrap up his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, he's offering a free live concert for fans to watch via Amazon Music and Prime Video.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1590 days ago
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