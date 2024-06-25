The 10 Best TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)

In 2024, we’ve all become accustomed to the “streaming wars.” With platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video continuously jockeying for position, it’s forced them to up their game in terms of original content offerings. Amidst this digital duel, we’ve been treated to an incredible year of top-tier television programming, with a diverse array of titles that cater to every taste.
We’ve returned to our childhoods with nostalgic classics like X-Men ’97, transported back in time to feudal Japan with Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun, and witnessed some seriously fucked up sinister stuff in True Detective: Night Country. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve screamed. And that, to me, is a sign of some truly remarkable storytelling.
As the TV landscape continues to change (and dare I say, repeat itself? Hello, cable), we’ve been forced to keep up with all of the hundreds of shows that come across our timelines. It’s tough, we get it. But luckily for you, we’ve done all the hard work ourselves of sifting through countless hours of TV watching to deliver our list of the 10 best shows released this year so far.
So whether you’re a binge-watcher or a casual viewer, 2024 has something extraordinary in store for you. Here’s what we’ve loved this year.
(Disclaimer: shows like Power Book II: Ghost, The Boys, House of the Dragon, and The Bear are not included because they were not fully released before our publish date. We know, we know.)
10. True Detective: Night Country
Network: HBO
Seasons: 4
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Where to Watch: HBO
The first three seasons of HBO’s True Detective are, for good or for ill, entirely defined by series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Handing over the reins to someone else was a risk, but one that paid off with True Detective: Night Country. Subsequent seasons of the series felt like they couldn’t quite capture what made that first season so special. The latest installment, Night Country, charts its own path and, in doing so, is the best outing since that splashy debut ten years ago. Anchored by captivating performances from the legendary Jodie Foster and newcomer Kali Reis, Night Country redefined the series by defining itself as a new and singular piece of work from writer/director Issa López. In truth, this is what the series should have been from the start: a loosely structured format upon which bold creatives could slot in their own unique ideas to create one engaging mystery after another. — William Goodman
9. Curb Your Enthusiasm, S12
Network: HBO
Seasons: 12
Genre: Comedy
Where to Watch: Max
This past February, Larry David and the gang returned to the (not so big) screen to bless fans with the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Season 12 of the critically-acclaimed series doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but rather sticks to the same formula which has allowed its success thus far. I think that’s what makes this season so special. It simply sticks to what it does best.
This season, there’s an entirely new set of circumstances for Larry to navigate. From his arrest in Atlanta to the head-scratching Gettysburg Address fiasco, the Seinfeld co-creator delivered yet another comedic masterclass for us to marvel at. Probably the boldest and most interesting creative choice of the season is the series finale. If you recall Seinfeld’s final episode, Jerry and his friends end up being arrested after failing to help a carjacking victim. Curb’s finale mimics that same recipe in which Larry's past finally catches up with him and he stands trial for his actions. Maybe, reworking a concept that your fan base initially hated was risky, but in this case, it just works.
Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm takes the same route in which HBO’s other hit series Insecure did. It doesn’t veer too far left from what we know of the show, but does wrap things up in a way that doesn’t feel so grand, yet satisfying. During the show’s final scene, a massive argument erupts amongst Larry and his friends about a window shade. It sounds quite stupid on paper, but these kinds of situations are what made the series iconic and there was truly no better way to end things. — Jermaine Dyson
8. Masters of the Air
Network: Apple TV
Seasons: 1
Genre: War drama
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Among the plethora of TV shows released in 2024, Masters of the Air certainly soared to the top with its potent mix of gripping action, star-studded performances, and historical gravitas. Following in the path of Spielberg and Hanks’ previous World War II epics, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, this series concludes the duo’s revered trilogy with a gripping depiction of the American Eighth Air Force’s relentless bombing raids over Nazi Germany.
At the helm of this spectacle is a roster of A-list talent, headlined by Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan. Together, this trifecta of talent not only brings authenticity to their roles but also a palpable chemistry that drives the narrative forward with compelling force. There were so many moments that actually felt real and raw, as if they’d actually spent years together in the trenches. It’s the type of brotherhood you’d actually expect to see in a military series.
Masters of the Air doesn’t just rely on its star-studded cast, though. A big shouts out needs to be given to the visual effects team for creating some of the most realistic and heart-pounding dogfights ever seen on TV. It is truly a visual feast with some of the most innovative and unique action sequences that any series has had to offer this year. It’s this blend of action and human drama that makes Masters of the Air more than just a war series—it’s a moving tribute and a gripping piece of television that stands out in 2024. — Jacob Kramer
7. Baby Reindeer
Network: Netflix
Seasons: 1
Genre: Drama
Where to Watch: Netflix
A limited series that's generated a ton of buzz this year, Baby Reindeer is the brainchild of Richard Gadd, who wrote the scripts for all seven episodes and also plays the lead role. It is based on a true story, about a woman who stalked Gadd for four years.
This premise, by itself, could make for a thrilling pot boiler. But this drama pushes the envelope further by daring to interrogate the lead character's culpability. To what extent did his pity for Martha encourage her obsession? And to what extent did he crave her attention as much as it horrified him? Gadd also explored some seldom-discussed topics—the struggles of trans women on the dating scene, male-on-male sexual violence, and the desperation that comes from feeling invisible and wanting to be noticed, loved, and validated. Intense and emotionally draining, Baby Reindeer is an unsettling experience—you feel like you're reading the torn out pages of someone's diary—stories and confessions that were never meant for public consumption. What an act of bravery to put them out there. — Kevin Wong
6. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Network: Prime Video
Seasons: 1
Genre: Action, Dramedy
Where to Watch: Prime Video
This hit for Amazon takes the same name as the 2005 action film, but this couple is NOT Brangelina. The spies “John” (Donald Glover) and “Jane” (Maya Erskine) are uncovered and we watch how their relationship begins and develops as they take on missions from a computer called “Hihi.” Their partnership/sham marriage takes on mission after mission, which becomes more dangerous and lucrative with each success. Plus, this show has a slew of amazing cameos. Erskine, who you may know as the goofiest character in one of my favorite shows of all time, Pen15, is a standout in her role as a withholding and control-freak spy. Glover, her fashion-loving, rogue counterpart also shows off his chops in both the action scenes and the relationship conflicts that arise, which the show has plenty of. Along with the physical violence and fight sequences, there’s also that personal turmoil the characters go through as they question themselves, each other, and their missions. I genuinely couldn’t look away from the beauty of the show as well. The attention paid to the set design and the stylish atmospheres were beautiful backdrops to this couple’s exploration of faults, neuroses, and triumphs. — Viviane Feldman
5. The Vince Staples Show
Network: Netflix
Seasons: 1
Genre: Comedy
Where to Watch: Netflix
In a landscape crowded with reboots and reality, The Vince Staples Show stands out as one of this year’s most fun, refreshing and innovative series. Vince Staples, the Long Beach rapper who’s landed smaller roles in projects like Abbott Elementary and White Men Can’t Jump, has taken yet another leap in Hollywood as creator, writer, producer, and star of his own self-titled series, proving once again that he’s just as formidable a storyteller on screen as he is in the studio.
This shit isn’t just funny; it’s comedic brilliance. Each episode is a self-contained exploration of various aspects of urban life, filled with satire that’s both biting and thoughtful. Whether he’s riffing on the absurdities of fame or the complexities of community, Staples brings a fresh comedic approach that’s smart and accessible, making complex issues feel both relevant and approachable. In many ways, The Vince Staples Show is a reflection of its creator: bold, innovative, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. If you’re looking for a show that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining, this show should be at the top of your list. — Jacob Kramer
4. The Sympathizer
Network: HBO
Seasons: 1
Genre: Historical Drama, Spy Thriller
Where to Watch: Max
Park Chan-wook is a beast. Plain and simple. You might be familiar with his masterful storytelling and striking aesthetics in films like Oldboy and The Handmaiden—and with The Sympathizer, Chan-wook brings the same energy and level of surgical precision to the world of televised espionage. An HBO adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel of the same name, the series seamlessly explores complex themes of identity, loyalty, and the immigrant experience, all set against the destructive backdrop of the Vietnam War. From nail-biting chases to elaborate heists, the show combines cerebral drama with pulse-pounding excitement. Chan-wook’s attention to detail is immersive, in the most visceral way possible, transporting viewers into a world of intrigue and danger. Another significant highlight of the series is Robert Downey Jr.'s triumphant return to television. Fresh off his first Oscar win, Downey Jr. dives deep into multiple roles, delivering a performance that's both electric and multifaceted. His portrayal of various characters adds a layer of intrigue and complexity, showcasing his unparalleled range and reminding audiences once again why he's one of Hollywood's most versatile and celebrated actors. — Jacob Kramer
3. Fallout
Network: Prime Video
Seasons: 1
Genre: Action, Drama
Where to Watch: Prime Video
I haven’t played the video game, Fallout, but this series definitely made me want to. This Western, post-apocalyptic, retrofuturist show explores an alternate history, one where the nuclear war could have happened with China and only a few (wealthy and privileged) survived thanks to their investment in fallout shelters designed to house entire communities called Vaults. We mainly follow Ella Purnell’s character, Lucy, who is a naive Vault dweller that must leave her home to find her kidnapped father. I personally loved the interwoven storylines between Lucy, the brother who she left behind, a bumbling squire named Maximus, and The Ghoul. The Ghoul is definitely a fan favorite, played by Walton Goggins who I’ve loved in past roles on Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones. He has the cowboy swagger and mysterious backstory to make you root for such a treacherous character, and I’m glad to see him in this compelling series. If you love sarcastic dialogue, gleeful violence, and a new take on a barren wasteland storyline, check out this show. — Viviane Feldman
2. Shōgun
Network: FX
Seasons: 1
Genre: Historical Drama
Where to Watch: Hulu
Shōgun is a rare feat. Based upon the totemic James Clavell novel, which adorned coffee tables in the 70s and 80s, the series already had one successful adaptation back in the 80s starring the iconic Toshiro Mifune. Translating and improving upon both the novel and the previous mini-series on a cable budget felt like a challenge, especially after how many starts and stops the project had on its way to airing on FX. Yet at every level, Shōgun proved itself as decidedly thoughtfully and effortlessly engaging. A worthy successor to Game of Thrones in terms of its scope, exploration of power, and star-making ability, the series is an easy contender for one of the best series of the early decade.
At the heart of the show is the trio of performances from Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Anna Sawai. Sanada’s a household name amongst those who love his work, but having him lead the show rightfully displayed his power as one of our finest actors, one who can display the depths of shrewd tacticity with just the twinkle of an eye or a smirk. The real standout is Sawai, who makes Mariko the emotional core of the series. Beautifully directed, Shōgun absolutely engrosses its viewers in a dedicated and authentic recreation of a reality centuries old but one that feels as alive and vibrant as our present reality. It’s what good art, regardless of medium, should be: engrossing, stunning, and captivating, with moments that will take your breath away and live on in your imagination forever. — William Goodman
1. X-Men ‘97
Network: Disney+
Seasons: 1
Genre: Superhero, Action-adventure
Where to Watch: Disney+
On paper, X-Men ‘97 is a high-risk, low-reward style project. As the direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series — which single-handedly defined Marvel’s flagship property for a whole generation — the deck was stacked against the project from its inception. Yet, ‘97 managed to meet these sky-high expectations by using nostalgia to foreground stories that feel ripped from the present, not the past.
Bold and inventive in its storytelling choices with vividly kinetic action sequences, few shows this year felt like ‘97. Sure, the show is a throwback to the 90s, but in name only; with a renewed focus on issues of discrimination and moral complexity, the series was decidedly of our current moment. Returning to fan-favorite characters (and even rehabilitating them in the process!) to put them through the emotional ringer made the show a can’t-miss, evoking the page-turning nature of the best X-Men comics. Furthermore, ‘97 felt provocative in an era where most Marvel projects feel assembled by committee to be as commodified as possible.
Radical and brilliant, X-Men ‘97 is more than a successful nostalgia play. It’s the template for which all revivals should study and aspire to be — and a more than worthy choice for the year's best show (so far). — William Goodman