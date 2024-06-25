The 10 Best TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)

In 2024, we’ve all become accustomed to the “streaming wars.” With platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video continuously jockeying for position, it’s forced them to up their game in terms of original content offerings. Amidst this digital duel, we’ve been treated to an incredible year of top-tier television programming, with a diverse array of titles that cater to every taste.

We’ve returned to our childhoods with nostalgic classics like X-Men ’97, transported back in time to feudal Japan with Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun, and witnessed some seriously fucked up sinister stuff in True Detective: Night Country. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve screamed. And that, to me, is a sign of some truly remarkable storytelling.

As the TV landscape continues to change (and dare I say, repeat itself? Hello, cable), we’ve been forced to keep up with all of the hundreds of shows that come across our timelines. It’s tough, we get it. But luckily for you, we’ve done all the hard work ourselves of sifting through countless hours of TV watching to deliver our list of the 10 best shows released this year so far.

So whether you’re a binge-watcher or a casual viewer, 2024 has something extraordinary in store for you. Here’s what we’ve loved this year.

(Disclaimer: shows like Power Book II: Ghost, The Boys, House of the Dragon, and The Bear are not included because they were not fully released before our publish date. We know, we know.)