Here's a brief history of the home audio system. We've come a long way since record players.Alex Bracetti
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From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy