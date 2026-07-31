Amanda Seyfried

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Megan Fox close up with dyed blonde and pink hair
Pop Culture

Fans Divided Over 'Jennifer’s Body' Sequel

A ‘Jennifer’s Body’ sequel is in the works — but not everyone wants it.

Simone Torn132 days ago
(L-R) Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Recalls Channing Tatum Accidentally Peeing on Her Leg: 'I Was Screaming'

She also revealed how she saved a crew member from almost drinking Tatum's urine while filming 2010's 'Dear John.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams202 days ago
A woman in a white gown poses in front of a backdrop with "The Housemaid" written on it.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney to Star in Newly Announced 'The Housemaid' Sequel'

Lionsgate will be beginning a new project based on the popular book ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’.

Helen Storms212 days ago
Amanda Seyfried at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, wearing a blue dress with ruffled details, smiling against a red background.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried 'Not F*cking Apologizing' for Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful' After Fatal Shooting

Seyfried said that her comments about him being a "hateful" figure were "pretty damn factual."

Joe Price239 days ago
Sydney Sweeney Slams Surgery Rumors: 'Everybody on Social Media's Insane'
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Slams Surgery Rumors: ‘I Am So Scared of Needles’

'If I did, you guys, my face would be even,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo240 days ago
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Amanda Seyfried (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "The Housemaid" at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Moves In With Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Housemaid’ Trailer and It Gets Messy Fast

Fans agree the first trailer gets the book just right — but warn the twist will hit harder than you expect.

Maggie Ekberg324 days ago
Pop Culture

You Can Now Watch 'Mean Girls' on TikTok for October 3 Anniversary

The Oct. 3 anniversary stems from a scene where Lindsay Lohan's crush asks her what day it is.

tara mahadevan1038 days ago
amanda seyfried at variety women awards
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Recalls ‘Gross’ Male Fan Reactions to Weather Report Scene in 'Mean Girls’

In a new interview with 'Marie Claire,' Amanda Seyfried recalled how a certain scene from the 2004 film 'Mean Girls' elicited “gross” responses from male fans.

Jordan Rose1548 days ago
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in the trailer for Hulu's 'The Dropout.'
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Stars as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in First Trailer for Hulu's 'The Dropout'

Hulu's 'The Dropout' chronicles the meteoric rise and stunning fall of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, played here by Amanda Seyfried.

Joe Price1641 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here’s the First Trailer for “Ted 2”

Here's the first trailer for "Ted 2."

Doug Sibor4207 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mean Girls" GIFs to Use in Every Situation

"Mean Girls" quotes aren't just for high schoolers, okay?

HopeyMargaret4484 days ago
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried to Star In "Ted 2"

But what about Mila Kunis?

holahavito4546 days ago
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Will Catch Online Catfishers in "He's F-ing Perfect"

But then she will BECOME ONE. Plot twist!

Tanya Ghahremani4626 days ago
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