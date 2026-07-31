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David Fincher's doing what he does best: directing his lens at Old Hollywood. Here are our thoughts on 'Mank', which hits Netflix on December 4.William Goodman
Coming to Netflix Australia in May: Australian zombiesJessica Wang
Pop Culture
It's Nothing Personal, Seth: Our Resident "Family Guy" Apologist Skewers Seth MacFarlane's "A Million Ways to Die in the West"
For this "Family Guy" fan, the awfulness of Seth MacFarlane's "A Million Ways to Die in the West" really stings.MattBarone
Gretchen Weiners couldn't make fetch happen, but she did help make "Mean Girls" the go-to movie for an entire generation.Julian Kimble