You Can Now Watch 'Mean Girls' on TikTok for October 3 Anniversary

Mean Girls Day is upon us, and Paramount knew the best way to celebrate.

On Tuesday, Paramount released the entire 2004 film on TikTok. Fans can now watch the teen comedy across 23 parts on the official Mean Girls TikTok page, with each video ranging from one to 10 minutes in length.

Included in those 23 parts is, of course, the scene where Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks what day it is. “It’s October 3,” she says.