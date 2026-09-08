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HopeyMargaret

Joined July 2014 | 113 posts
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Latest Stories

Euphoria; tv series with teenagers

The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time

The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’

HopeyMargaret1712 days ago
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We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far

Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.

HopeyMargaret3597 days ago
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10 Hollywood Actors Who Do Their Own Stunts

From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.

HopeyMargaret3758 days ago

Every SNICK Show Ever, Ranked

We ranked every SNICK show ever because #nostalgia.

HopeyMargaret3987 days ago
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The Best Years of Your Life? How to Avoid Post-College Regrets

Graduating college doesn’t mean that the best years of your life are behind you.

HopeyMargaret4181 days ago
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New York's Heroes

See why Derek Jeter and Broad City are today's New York heroes.

HopeyMargaret4189 days ago
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The 10 Greatest Action Movie Stunts of the Last 10 Years, in GIFs

These are some of the greatest action movie scenes ever filmed.

HopeyMargaret4198 days ago
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10 "SNL" Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movie

Here are the SNL characters who are begging to be made into a movie to help create the next comedy hit.

HopeyMargaret4273 days ago
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10 Legendary Rap Movies That Need Sequels in 2015

We're long overdue for another classic rap film. Could 2015 be the year?

HopeyMargaret4279 days ago
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10 Wearable Tech Devices From Movies That We Wish Were Real

They may not be real (yet), but we would still love to get our hands on these dope fictional wearable tech devices.

HopeyMargaret4284 days ago
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The Must-Haves for Your Health and Fitness Wish List

Looking to get back into shape this holiday season? Here are 10 items to check off your fitness wish list.

HopeyMargaret4285 days ago

10 Apps That Will Bring Your Christmas to Life

Bring your Christmas to life with one of these amazing apps available on Windows Store.

HopeyMargaret4288 days ago
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10 Holiday Movies That Deserve a Sequel

These movies may have been Christmas classics, but they still deserve sequels.

HopeyMargaret4291 days ago
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The 10 People You Can Expect to See at Every Office Holiday Party

No matter what the situation, or what part of the country you live in, the following 10 types of people will always end up at your office holiday party.

HopeyMargaret4293 days ago
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5 Underrated California Beach Towns

Leave the madness of the big cities and head to one of these underrated California beach towns.

HopeyMargaret4297 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2014

The best TV shows of 2014 prove just how innovative and audacious the small-screen medium has become.

HopeyMargaret4300 days ago
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Step it Up: How to Take Your Office Holiday Party to the Next Level

Here's a guide to not acting like a fool at this year's office holliday party.

HopeyMargaret4315 days ago
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Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life, Ranked

Every year of Leonardo DiCaprio's life ranked, from worst to best.

HopeyMargaret4328 days ago

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