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The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time
The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’
We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far
Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.
10 Hollywood Actors Who Do Their Own Stunts
From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.
Every SNICK Show Ever, Ranked
We ranked every SNICK show ever because #nostalgia.
The Best Years of Your Life? How to Avoid Post-College Regrets
Graduating college doesn’t mean that the best years of your life are behind you.
New York's Heroes
See why Derek Jeter and Broad City are today's New York heroes.
The 10 Greatest Action Movie Stunts of the Last 10 Years, in GIFs
These are some of the greatest action movie scenes ever filmed.
10 "SNL" Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movie
Here are the SNL characters who are begging to be made into a movie to help create the next comedy hit.
10 Legendary Rap Movies That Need Sequels in 2015
We're long overdue for another classic rap film. Could 2015 be the year?
10 Wearable Tech Devices From Movies That We Wish Were Real
They may not be real (yet), but we would still love to get our hands on these dope fictional wearable tech devices.
The Must-Haves for Your Health and Fitness Wish List
Looking to get back into shape this holiday season? Here are 10 items to check off your fitness wish list.
10 Apps That Will Bring Your Christmas to Life
Bring your Christmas to life with one of these amazing apps available on Windows Store.
10 Holiday Movies That Deserve a Sequel
These movies may have been Christmas classics, but they still deserve sequels.
The 10 People You Can Expect to See at Every Office Holiday Party
No matter what the situation, or what part of the country you live in, the following 10 types of people will always end up at your office holiday party.
5 Underrated California Beach Towns
Leave the madness of the big cities and head to one of these underrated California beach towns.
The Best TV Shows of 2014
The best TV shows of 2014 prove just how innovative and audacious the small-screen medium has become.
Step it Up: How to Take Your Office Holiday Party to the Next Level
Here's a guide to not acting like a fool at this year's office holliday party.
Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life, Ranked
Every year of Leonardo DiCaprio's life ranked, from worst to best.