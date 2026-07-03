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Latest Stories

Former MLK Home Where He Planned Selma March Reopens as a Museum
Life

MLK’s Selma Safe House Reopens at The Henry Ford After 800-Mile Move

The Jackson House, once a safe haven for civil rights leaders during the Selma voting-rights campaign, has reopened at Greenfield Village after an 800-mile move.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Alabama Basketball Star Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge
Sports

Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge Before NCAA Tournament

From 16.8 points per game to a Class C felony, Alabama star Aden Holloway now faces drug charges just days before the NCAA tournament.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
Charles 'Sonny' Burton's Death Sentence Commuted in Alabama
Life

Charles 'Sonny' Burton's Death Sentence Commuted in Alabama

He walked out of the store before the fatal shot, but spent decades on death row. How public pressure and felony-murder laws led to a stunning reversal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
Subway Employee Arrested After Shooting Customer During Fight
Life

Subway Employee Arrested After Shooting Customer During Late-Night Fight

Police say a late-night fight inside a Mobile, Alabama Subway escalated when an employee allegedly shot a customer during a confrontation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Alabama Toddler Genesis Nova Reported Missing Amid Mother's 'Suspicious' Behavior
Pop Culture

Alabama Toddler Reported Missing as Police Cite ‘Inconsistencies’ in Mother’s Story

Police charged the toddler’s mother with false reporting as the search continues and investigators work to clarify the timeline of her disappearance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
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Claudette Colvin, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies at 86
Life

Claudette Colvin, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies at 86

The civil rights pioneer was arrested at 15 after refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery bus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
A football helmet with a gold finish, featuring a dragon logo breathing fire, associated with the UAB Blazers team.
Sports

UAB Football Player Arrested After Stabbing Two Teammates Inside Team Facility

A teammate is now in custody as police investigate.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
Nicole Staples
Life

Alabama Teacher Randi Nicole Staples Arrested After 'Repulsive' Beating Video

A former "Teacher of the Year" in Alabama, Nicole Staples, is accused of being the mom in a viral video.

Jessica Mcbride238 days ago
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'The Game' Actor Hosea Chancez Reveals His Father Was Killed in Alabama
Pop Culture

'The Game' Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals His Father Was Killed in Alabama

Alabama police say that the case is still being investigated.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago
People hold signs and flags during a "No Kings" protest.
Life

Alabama Woman Arrested at 'No Kings' Protest for Refusing to Remove Inflatable Penis Costume

The 61-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jose Martinez270 days ago
Red and blue police lights flashing in the dark.
Life

Two Dead and 12 Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting After Football Game

Chaos broke out as rival groups opened fire following a Tuskegee vs. Morehouse game.

Alex Ocho286 days ago
The Furnace strip club
Life

Alabama Strip Club Hit With Second Lawsuit of Failing to Pay Dancers Minimum Wage or Overtime

In 2024, The Furnace settled with former dancers for $1.25 million who made the same claims.

tara mahadevan339 days ago
A comedian performs on stage with a microphone. In the audience, a man in sunglasses and a denim jacket laughs with a woman.
Music

Watch Stove God Cooks Take Comedian's Playful Roasting in Stride: 'Great Value Stevie Wonder'

Earlier this year, Alabama comedian Matt Mathews wondered if Stove God Cooks was "blind" due to wearing sunglasses inside.

Trace William Cowen347 days ago
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Chuck. E Cheese
Pop Culture

Brawl At Chuck E. Cheese Leaves 20 Injured, Kid Punched In Eye

Chuck E. Cheese isn't having a good July.

Trey Alston353 days ago
Ke'Torrius "KJ" Starks Jr., who was left in a hot car by a Department of Human Resources worker.
Life

3-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car While in Custody of Child Services

Ke'Torrius "KJ" Starks Jr., a toddler from Alabama, was left in a hot car for at least five hours.

Joe Price357 days ago
The Scooby-Doo thief.
Life

Police Ask For Help Finding Man Who Broke Into Gas Station Dressed as Scooby-Doo

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said they need help "solving a mystery."

Joe Price386 days ago

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