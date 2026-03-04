Subway Employee Arrested After Shooting Customer During Late-Night Fight

A late-night dispute inside a Subway location in Mobile, Alabama, ended with gunfire and a criminal charge after police say a store employee shot a customer during a confrontation. According to authorities, the incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. on February 26. Investigators say an argument broke out between a customer, whose name has not been publicly released, and a Subway worker, 31-year-old Markeas Bernard.

The basis of the argument remains unclear. Inside the restaurant, signs of the altercation were visible afterward. A rack of chips had been knocked to the floor, a chair was overturned, and other items appeared scattered across the store. Police say the confrontation intensified when the customer allegedly began throwing objects at Bernard. Authorities reported that the man picked up a chair and other items during the dispute and hurled them behind the counter. Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage from inside the restaurant to determine the exact sequence of events. A source familiar with the situation told FOX10 News that the customer may have jumped over the counter during the argument, though Mobile police have not confirmed that detail. What authorities have confirmed is that the encounter moved toward the restaurant entrance. According to police, that is when Bernard fired a gun at the customer.

Emergency responders transported the injured man to a nearby hospital. Officials initially described his injuries as life-threatening, but he is now reported to be in stable condition. Police say another customer was present in the Subway at the time of the shooting. That person was not injured. Bernard remained at the scene following the incident and was taken into custody by responding officers. He has since been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Records from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office show Bernard’s bond has been set at $30,000. Court records indicate he was scheduled to appear before a judge on March 3. Authorities have not released additional information about the injured customer or whether further charges could be filed as investigators continue reviewing the evidence.

Police say the case remains under investigation as they analyze surveillance footage and gather statements from witnesses who were present when the fight broke out inside the restaurant.