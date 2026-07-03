Elba High School’s secretary Martha Sasser Pope was arrested this week and hit with the charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student.Xavier Hamilton
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Life
Alabama Population ‘Literally Shrunk’ During First Year of Pandemic Due to More Deaths Than Births
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris detailed the dire stats during a recent press conference. The state is known for its abysmal vaccination rate.Trace William Cowen
Life
Alabama Mom Arrested After Allegedly Getting on School Bus and Fighting Her Kid's Suspected Bully
Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old child. She was charged with third-degree simple assault, trespassing, and more.Joshua Espinoza
Metchie is widely seen as the cornerstone of the Alabama Crimson Tide's offence this season, and he is projected to be an early NFL draft pick.Liam Fox