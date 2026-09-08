Liam Fox Portrait

Liam Fox

Joined September 2020 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Jordan Eberle, assistant captain of NHL expansion team the Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle on Creating a New Hockey History With the Seattle Kraken

Canadian winger Jordan Eberle will be one of the key people shaping the NHL expansion team's early history. “For me, it really starts with game one,” he says.

Liam Fox1801 days ago
John Metchie III playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Brampton’s John Metchie III Is the Next Canadian Football Star

Metchie is widely seen as the cornerstone of the Alabama Crimson Tide's offence this season, and he is projected to be an early NFL draft pick.

Liam Fox1827 days ago
Will Arnett

Will Arnett on His Canadianness, NFL Fandom, and How 'It Would Be Nice to Just Retire'

We caught up with the actor to chat about his sports fandom, career as an actor and voiceover artist, what makes Canadians special, and much more.

Liam Fox1830 days ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a single in the second inning of their MLB game at Oracle Park on May 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is Already in the MVP Conversation

In his third season, the Toronto Blue Jay is establishing himself as one of baseball’s best hitters and most magnetic stars, shattering all expectations.

Liam Fox1932 days ago
leafs-canadiens

The Top Storyline for Each Canadian Team in the NHL Playoffs

Thanks to COVID, we're about to see an NHL postseason like none other, with four Canadian teams squaring off against one another. Here's the top story for each.

Liam Fox1948 days ago
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Canadian NFL player Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard on the NFL Draft and Canadian Players Getting Their Shine

The 21-year-old Albertan has made choices that outwardly defied convention in the world of football. Now, he'll be selected at 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.

Liam Fox1967 days ago
Canadian football player Jevon Holland

'I Can't Wait': B.C.'s Jevon Holland Was Born Ready for the NFL Draft

The native of Coquitlam, B.C. feels like his opt-out year away from the game and his father’s own football experience have given him a head start.

Liam Fox1968 days ago
Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on prior to game

Bo Bichette on the New-Look Blue Jays, Justin Bieber, and Missing Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop tells us about building chemistry with his new teammates, what it's like playing away from Toronto, and his love for Bieber.

Liam Fox1995 days ago
Actor Dwayne Johnson onstage at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

What Could a CFL-XFL Merger Mean for Canadian Football?

With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.

Liam Fox2008 days ago
chase claypool nfl

Chase Claypool on His Rookie Rise and Super Bowl LV Predictions

The Canadian NFL star B.C. talks about his season, signing with Jordan Brand, his hopes for a Drake appearance during The Weeknd's halftime show.

Liam Fox2050 days ago
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canada youth basketball revolution chris boucher shemar rathan mayes

The Passion and Programs Behind Canada’s Youth Basketball Revolution

Canadian basketball is in the global spotlight now, but it is built in gyms across the Great White North. Here's a look at where it's going next.

Liam Fox2059 days ago
canadas chuba hubbard oklahoma state cowboys running back

Canada's Chuba Hubbard Has College Football's Full Attention

"I can't be something that I'm not," says the Oklahoma State Cowboy who called out coach Mike Gundy over a racially charged photo in June.

Liam Fox2135 days ago
chase claypool canadian player for pittsburgh steelers

Canada's Chase Claypool Is Already Defying Odds in the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie talks about his explosive start, the impact he's already had on Canadian fans, and his 'Mapletron' nickname.

Liam Fox2184 days ago

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