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Jordan Eberle on Creating a New Hockey History With the Seattle Kraken
Canadian winger Jordan Eberle will be one of the key people shaping the NHL expansion team's early history. “For me, it really starts with game one,” he says.
Brampton’s John Metchie III Is the Next Canadian Football Star
Metchie is widely seen as the cornerstone of the Alabama Crimson Tide's offence this season, and he is projected to be an early NFL draft pick.
Will Arnett on His Canadianness, NFL Fandom, and How 'It Would Be Nice to Just Retire'
We caught up with the actor to chat about his sports fandom, career as an actor and voiceover artist, what makes Canadians special, and much more.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is Already in the MVP Conversation
In his third season, the Toronto Blue Jay is establishing himself as one of baseball’s best hitters and most magnetic stars, shattering all expectations.
The Top Storyline for Each Canadian Team in the NHL Playoffs
Thanks to COVID, we're about to see an NHL postseason like none other, with four Canadian teams squaring off against one another. Here's the top story for each.
Chuba Hubbard on the NFL Draft and Canadian Players Getting Their Shine
The 21-year-old Albertan has made choices that outwardly defied convention in the world of football. Now, he'll be selected at 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.
'I Can't Wait': B.C.'s Jevon Holland Was Born Ready for the NFL Draft
The native of Coquitlam, B.C. feels like his opt-out year away from the game and his father’s own football experience have given him a head start.
Bo Bichette on the New-Look Blue Jays, Justin Bieber, and Missing Toronto
The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop tells us about building chemistry with his new teammates, what it's like playing away from Toronto, and his love for Bieber.
What Could a CFL-XFL Merger Mean for Canadian Football?
With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.
Chase Claypool on His Rookie Rise and Super Bowl LV Predictions
The Canadian NFL star B.C. talks about his season, signing with Jordan Brand, his hopes for a Drake appearance during The Weeknd's halftime show.
The Passion and Programs Behind Canada’s Youth Basketball Revolution
Canadian basketball is in the global spotlight now, but it is built in gyms across the Great White North. Here's a look at where it's going next.
Canada's Chuba Hubbard Has College Football's Full Attention
"I can't be something that I'm not," says the Oklahoma State Cowboy who called out coach Mike Gundy over a racially charged photo in June.
Canada's Chase Claypool Is Already Defying Odds in the NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie talks about his explosive start, the impact he's already had on Canadian fans, and his 'Mapletron' nickname.