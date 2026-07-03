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Metchie is widely seen as the cornerstone of the Alabama Crimson Tide's offence this season, and he is projected to be an early NFL draft pick.Liam Fox
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy and a National Title in the past week. Now seems like the right time to watch his insane high school highlights.Zach Frydenlund
From Alabama to LSU, check out our College Football week 12 rankings predictions. Discover where your favorite team ranks.Waiss Aramesh
Nike is releasing a new Nike React Element 55 pack for 15 NCAA football teams including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and more.Riley Jones