Alabama Crimson Tide

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Former Alabama Crimson Tide Player Luther Davis Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Sports

Ex-Alabama Player Luther Davis Pleads Guilty in $20M NFL Identity Theft Scheme

A players’ union tip exposed an alleged $20M scheme in which stolen NFL identities were used to secure loans, real estate, and luxury purchases.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Alabama QB Ty Simpson warms up before an October 2025 game against South Carolina.
Bets

Ty Simpson Odds: Which Team Will Draft the Alabama QB?

2026 NFL Draft: Will the Cardinals, Jets, Rams, Steelers or a darkhorse team select Ty Simpson?

Matt Burke93 days ago
Alabama Basketball Star Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge
Sports

Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge Before NCAA Tournament

From 16.8 points per game to a Class C felony, Alabama star Aden Holloway now faces drug charges just days before the NCAA tournament.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Kalen DeBoer in a red Alabama shirt stands on the sideline with players in helmets and jerseys, focused on the game.
Sports

Alabama Football Slides to Lowest Ranking in AP Poll Since 2008

The ranking is the team's lowest since Nick Saban's second season with Alabama.

Brad Appleton318 days ago
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Pop Culture

Druski Selling 'God Bless 'Merica' Shirts After Viral Alabama Crimson Tide Video

It's unclear if Druski is really a comedian or an anthropologist on the low, but his latest viral moment has inspired new merch you can buy now.

Alex Ocho954 days ago
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson makes NFL debut
Sports

50 Cent Shouts Out Brian Robinson After Commanders Rookie Takes Field to 'Many Men' Six Weeks After Being Shot

Brian Robinson, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of last year's draft, took the field on Sunday just six weeks after being shot.

Brad Callas1376 days ago
Alabama QB Jay Barker
Sports

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Avoids Jail Time After Trying to Hit Wife With Car

Jay Barker, who led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992, has avoided jail time after allegedly trying to hit his wife with a car.

Brad Callas1497 days ago
calvin ridley suspended betting games
Sports

Calvin Ridley Suspended by NFL for at Least Through 2022 Season Over Gambling on Games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season after betting on games during the 2021 campaign.

Brad Callas1593 days ago
NBA TNT Analyst, Ernie Johnson
Sports

Watch Ernie Johnson Give Powerful Speech to Alabama Football Team

Ernie Johnson spoke to Alabama's football team recently, where he told the story of his adopted son Michael, who lives with muscular dystrophy.

Xavier Hamilton1800 days ago
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Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds a National Champions sign
Sports

Alabama National Championship Celebration Turns Into COVID Breeding Ground

Alabama Crimson Tide football fans were so excited about the team's fifth title in 10 years that they completely disregarded the deadly pandemic.

Xavier Hamilton2012 days ago
jaylen waddle
Sports

NFL Stars Urge Alabama's Jaylen Waddle to Sit Out Title Game Over Injury

Patrick Mahomes, Dez Bryant, Darius Slayton, A. J. Brown, and others expressed their concern for Waddle and urged that he be taken out of the game.

Abel Shifferaw2012 days ago
University of Alabama
Life

University of Alabama Hit With Over 560 COVID-19 Cases in First Week

The University of Alabama, which started up again less than a week ago, has reported 566 positive COVID-19 tests amongst its faculty and students.

Gavin Evans2151 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Jerry Jeudy Talks WR Rankings, Gaming, & More, Plus Sports are Back: Listen to Ep. 36 of Load Management

Denver Broncos rookie wide out Jerry Jeudy joined the podcast and ranked his five best receivers in the NFL and talked about his gaming habits.

Complex Sports2187 days ago
Jerry Jeudy at the 2018 National Championship
Sports

Projected First-Rounder Jerry Jeudy Reveals Unusual Reason He Wears Star of David Necklace

Jeudy is projected to be taken in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.

Gavin Evans2334 days ago
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Tua Tagovailoa
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Out for the Season With Hip Injury

Alabama quarterback was carted off the field in Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

Joshua Espinoza2435 days ago

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