Alabama Barker

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: N3on attends Global Gaming League SZN ZRO Championship Match: Howie Mandel vs. NE-YO at WePlay Studios on April 09, 2026 in Inglewood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alabama Barker attends Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

N3on Explains He’s No Longer With Alabama Barker, Says She Insisted They Were ‘Just Friends'

N3on admitted that he and Barker had "chemistry" which made for "good content."

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
A person with bleached hair is sitting in a salon chair, while a hairstylist with long blonde hair prepares hair dye behind them.
Pop Culture

N3on Gets a Full Makeover From Alabama Barker During Livestream

During the makeover, Barker completely changed the streamer's hair and even bleached his eyebrows.

Joe Price56 days ago
Alabama Barker pictured on the left in black, N3on pictured on the right in a hoodie
Style

Alabama Barker Tells N3on 'I'm Gonna Have a F*cking Panic Attack' After Streamer Gifts Birkin Bag

"I'm gonna throw up," the 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler said.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
Split image. Left: Alabama Barker with blonde hair and a black jacket. Right: Tory Lanez in a cap, white shirt, and chain necklace.
Music

Alabama Barker Directs Cryptic Message to Tory Lanez: ‘You Have 24 Hours... No NDA'

Lanez has previously collaborated with Alabama's rival, Bhad Bhabie.

Alex Ocho100 days ago
Alabama Barker Flaunts $200K Birthday Gift Haul Amid 'Daddy's Money' Claims
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Shows Off $200K Gift Haul Amid ‘Daddy’s Money’ Claims

The luxury gift breakdown arrives just days after the 20-year-old publicly addressed criticism about her lifestyle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Advertisement
Alabama Barker Says She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives at Home
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Says She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives at Home

'I know they would do the same if they had a rich dad,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
(L) Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show at the Alexander Wang Flagship Store on June 05, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Says Bhad Bhabie 'Doesn't Deserve' Physical Abuse Despite Their 'Differences'

Bhad Bhabie announced that she was "done" with her ex-boyfriend LaVaughn after accusing him of abuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Bhad Bhabie with long dark hair in a green dress. Right, Alabama Barker with long blonde hair in a sheer black outfit.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Demands Fight With Alabama Barker: 'I Want That Ass in My Hand on Tuesday'

The "OG Crashout" rapper is setting a clear deadline as their feud continues.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Says Le Vaughn Threatened to Take Daughter Away

She also said she "smacks" him.

Trey Alston418 days ago
Bhad Bhabie, LeVaughn and Alabama Barker.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Explains 'How Deep' Alleged LeVaughn and Alabama Barker Affair Was

The rapper claimed LeVaughn was trying to "hurt" her by allegedly cheating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams419 days ago
Advertisement
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia/Chief Keef performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Appears to Confirm Hooking Up With Chief Keef as a Teenager

The rapper almost said that she was 16-years-old at the time before catching herself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams459 days ago
A woman with long dark hair and a green dress poses at the "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" premiere.
Music

Bhabie Bhabie Says Reconciliation With Alabama Barker Won't Happen ‘Until I Beat Her Up’

Bhabie just released a third diss track aimed at Barker titled "OG Crashout."

Mark Elibert482 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Sports

Alabama Barker Appears to Accuse UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson of Cheating on Her

Alabama Barker and UCLA cornerback Scooter Jackson have been linked in recent weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams484 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Continues to Diss Alabama Barker, Alludes to Blink-182 in New Song “OG Crashout”

Bhabie takes aim at Bama's accent, makeup, body, and relationship with her father.

tara mahadevan491 days ago
Alabama Barker/TikTok
Sports

Alabama Barker and UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson Appear to be Dating

Barker and the UCLA cornerback have been canoodling in multiple TikToks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams494 days ago
Advertisement
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Takes Shots at Alabama and Travis Barker in Diss Track Snippet: ‘You a Cry Baby’

The unreleased Barker diss track follows Bhabie's previous one, "Ms. Whitman."

tara mahadevan494 days ago
Screenshot from Bhad Bhabie video
Music

Bhad Bhabie Puts Bag Over Alabama Barker Lookalike in New Video Amid Beef

The snippet was soundtracked to Bhabie's Alabama diss track, "Ms. Whitman."

tara mahadevan496 days ago
Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli with short hair and sunglasses in a car, next to Alabama Barker with long blonde hair and a black top, wearing a necklace.
Music

Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Blasts Alabama Barker, Tells Travis Barker to ‘Put Your Little Hoe in Her Place’

Barbara Bregoli unleashed a series of heated Instagram posts targeting Alabama and her family.

Alex Ocho499 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App