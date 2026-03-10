Life

Charles 'Sonny' Burton's Death Sentence Commuted in Alabama

He walked out of the store before the fatal shot, but spent decades on death row. How public pressure and felony-murder laws led to a stunning reversal.

Charles 'Sonny' Burton's Death Sentence Commuted in Alabama
Image Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has commuted the death sentence of Charles “Sonny” Burton, a 75-year-old inmate who had been scheduled to be executed later this week, converting his punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to NBC News, the decision halted an execution that had drawn national attention because Burton did not personally kill the victim whose death led to his conviction.

Burton had been set to die by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday for his role in a 1991 robbery at an AutoZone store in Talladega, Alabama. During the robbery, a customer named Doug Battle was shot and killed by another participant, Derrick DeBruce. Court records show Burton entered the store armed, took cash from a safe, and left before the fatal shooting occurred.

In explaining the decision, Ivey said the circumstances surrounding the case made carrying out the death penalty inappropriate.

“Doug Battle was brutally murdered by Derrick DeBruce while shopping in an auto parts store,” the governor said in a statement. “But DeBruce was ultimately sentenced to life without parole. Charles Burton did not shoot the victim … and had already left the store by the time the shooting occurred.”

The case centered on Alabama’s felony-murder doctrine, which allows prosecutors to treat participants in certain felonies as responsible for deaths that occur during the crime, even if they did not personally commit the killing.

Burton’s sentence had remained in place for decades despite the shooter later receiving life without parole after winning a federal appeal. DeBruce died in prison in 2020.

Burton maintained that he never expected anyone to be killed during the robbery. Speaking earlier this month from William C. Holman Correctional Facility, where Alabama houses its execution chamber, he said, “I didn’t assist nobody. I didn’t aid nobody. I didn’t tell nobody to shoot nobody.”

His legal team also thanked Ivey following the commutation, with longtime attorney Matt Schulz calling the decision “measured, responsible, and respectable leadership.”

The decision was not without criticism. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall condemned the move, arguing that Burton still bore responsibility for the crime.

“There has never been any doubt that Sonny Burton has Douglas Battle’s blood on his hands,” Marshall said, according to AL.com, adding that a jury and multiple courts had upheld the conviction over three decades.

In a notable twist, the victim’s daughter had publicly urged the governor to grant clemency. Tori Battle wrote in a newspaper op-ed that executing Burton would not bring justice for her father’s death, saying she believed he had not intended for anyone to be killed.

Burton’s case also drew attention because of Alabama’s recent use of nitrogen gas as an execution method, which the state first implemented in 2024. With the commutation, Burton becomes only the second person whose death sentence Ivey has reduced during her time as governor.

Related Stories

NCAA Basketball Star Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Cannabis Edibles
Sports

NCAA Basketball Star Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Cannabis Edibles

Unlike Brittney Griner's case, Shaw's case isn't getting mainstream media attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo331 days ago
Xana Kernodle Fought Bryan Kohberger as He Stabbed Her to Death, Autopsy Reveals
Pop Culture

Xana Kernodle Fought Bryan Kohberger as He Stabbed Her to Death, Autopsy Reveals

Additional details have emerged about the Idaho murders, with the autopsy report revealing just how gruesome Xana Kernodle's death was.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
Florida Man Sentenced to Life For Abducting Girl & Feeding Her to Alligators
Pop Culture

Florida Man Sentenced to Life After Leaving 5-Year-Old Girl in Alligator-Infested Everglades

A Florida jury sentenced a man to life for a 1998 child kidnapping after the girl’s body was found in the Everglades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App