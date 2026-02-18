Alabama Toddler Reported Missing as Police Cite ‘Inconsistencies’ in Mother’s Story

Authorities in Alabama are continuing an urgent search for 2-year-old Genesis Nova Reid, whose disappearance has raised serious questions as investigators work to piece together a timeline that no longer aligns with initial claims. According to People, Genesis Nova Reid was reported missing from her home on Apache Drive in Enterprise during the early morning hours of February 16.

According to police, her mother, 33-year-old Adrienne Reid, contacted authorities around 3 a.m., stating that her daughter was gone and the front door of the residence had been left open. At the time of the report, Genesis was believed to have vanished overnight. She was last seen wearing pink Minnie Mouse pajamas. Law enforcement quickly launched a search of the surrounding area, but those efforts did not immediately uncover any signs of the toddler. As the investigation developed, officers began to identify gaps in the original account. In a statement, police said detectives “identified inconsistencies in the information provided,” prompting a deeper review of the circumstances surrounding the report. That shift in focus led to a major update: investigators now believe Genesis Nova Reid may not have been seen for weeks prior to her being reported missing. Neighbors in the Enterprise community backed up that timeline, with multiple residents telling local outlets they had not seen the child since late December. One neighbor said the toddler and her mother had stopped taking their regular walks weeks ago. Another shared that Genesis, who used to play outside with other children, had not been seen since Christmas. A third neighbor claimed he encountered Adrienne Reid alone at a store on Valentine’s Day and asked about the child, but said she responded, “I don’t know,” before leaving.

Following those developments, per a separate People report, Adrienne Reid has been charged with false reporting to law enforcement. Police emphasized that the charge stems from discrepancies in her statements, not a conclusion about Genesis Nova Reid’s disappearance. The toddler’s whereabouts remain unknown. Investigators are also attempting to locate a woman identified as “Moriah,” described as a Black female who frequents Levels Bar and Grille on Daleville Avenue in Enterprise and nearby Ozark. Authorities have labeled her a person of interest and are asking the public for help in identifying or locating her. Meanwhile, multiple agencies have joined the search, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore underscored the scale of the operation, stating, “This is the beginning of a long investigation,” while emphasizing that the priority remains bringing the child home safely. Genesis Nova Reid is described as a Black toddler with brown eyes and black hair, standing approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 30 pounds. She is expected to turn 3 years old in March. Family members are also pleading for answers. Her grandmother urged anyone with information to come forward, saying, “She was not given willingly. Please contact us… whatever it takes.”

Authorities continue to ask anyone with information related to Genesis Nova Reid or her possible whereabouts to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.