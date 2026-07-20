Nolan Wells’ Friends Reportedly Hit with Death Threats as Drowning Mystery Deepens

Nolan Wells' closest friends say fear—not guilt—is what's kept many of them from speaking publicly since the Mississippi teen's death. Now, as speculation continues to swirl online, one friend says members of Wells' inner circle have been hit with death threats, forcing them to grieve while defending themselves against accusations they insist aren't true. Speaking to ABC News, Tracestin Shepherd said he initially refused an on-camera interview because he feared for his safety after social media users began accusing Wells' friends of being involved in his death following the July 4 boating trip to Horn Island.

"We all cared and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die," Shepherd said. "Nobody wanted his life taken so short. He had everything going for him." His interview also challenges two of the biggest claims fueling online speculation. First, Shepherd says a viral video that many believe captured Nolan Wells demanding his cellphone back actually has nothing to do with him. "That's me yelling," Shepherd said. "There was no talk about a phone in that video." According to Shepherd, the footage instead captured the aftermath of a fight between himself and another man. He said friends were trying to restrain him and get him back onto a boat after he became angry—not intervening in an altercation involving Wells. "He was just trying to get me off the island," Shepherd explained, describing a chaotic but unrelated confrontation.

Shepherd also pushed back on questions about Wells’ cellphone, which attorney Ben Crump has pointed to as potentially significant evidence after saying it was recovered from Wells' friends. Shepherd said there was nothing unusual about that. "When Nolan got in the water, he put his phone on the dash also with probably 15 other phones," Shepherd said. "All our friends are out there. Who are we communicating with? And we're in salt water." His account adds another wrinkle to a case that has generated intense national attention. Days earlier, Wells' best friend, Jayvon Williams, also disputed parts of the public narrative, saying that investigators never interviewed him despite their close relationship. Williams likewise argued that "none of this adds up," while cautioning against reducing the case to a racial issue simply because the facts remain unclear. Shepherd, who is biracial, echoed that sentiment, saying the public has rushed to conclusions before investigators have finished their work. "They're trying to spin a narrative that's not there," he said.

At the same time, he made clear that he supports uncovering exactly what happened. "If Ben Crump is doing his own investigation, let him do it," Shepherd said. "Then let the sheriff's office conclude with their investigation...Let us all just know the truth instead of jumping to conclusions." Wells disappeared during a July 4 outing on Horn Island after telling friends he planned to stay behind and catch another boat back to shore, according to Shepherd. His body was recovered two days later following a massive search involving local authorities, the U.S. Coast Guard, and volunteer rescue teams. Officials have said they currently believe Wells drowned, though the investigation remains active and final autopsy results have not yet been released. Meanwhile, Wells' family continues pressing for answers through an independent investigation led by Crump. Colin Kaepernick has agreed to fund an independent autopsy, Tyler Perry is covering funeral expenses, and Byron Allen recently donated $100,000 to the family's GoFundMe campaign.