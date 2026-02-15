Music

Rapper Tone Loc Reportedly Hospitalized After Health Scare, Forced to Miss Mardi Gras Appearance

He has a history of health issues.

Tone Loc poses for a photo backstage at the Super Bowl Host Committee's House On Hacienda At Frooogs Camp on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image via Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Rapper Tone Loc was reportedly hospitalized on Valentine’s Day in Georgia due to a medical crisis.

The news was announced by men’s Mardi Gras society Krewe of Kolosse, which shared in a Facebook post that the rapper, best known for his hit 1989 song “Funky Cold Medina,” suffered the medical emergency while traveling to serve as the Grand Marshal of a parade in Dothan, Alabama.

“While traveling from Los Angeles, California to Dothan early this morning, the artist experienced a medical emergency and was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia,” the organization’s post reads. “Out of respect for his privacy, no further details are available at this time.”

TMZ reports that a representative for Tone Loc confirmed he’s fine and was headed back to Los Angeles. The rep didn’t confirm or deny the medical incident that the Krewe of Kolosse announced.

Tone Loc has dealt with health-related issues over the years. In 2012, 2013, and 2016, Tone Loc collapsed onstage in widely reported incidents. In his 2012 collapse at the Laugh Factory, TMZ reported that Loc fell on the floor and was “gasping to breath” according to witnesses.

When he was arrested for a DUI charge in 2011, Tone Loc reportedly told officers that he occasionally suffers from seizures.

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