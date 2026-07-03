Air Jordan 13
The Air Jordan 13, designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1997, draws direct inspiration from a panther. Its standout features include a holographic “eye” on the heel resembling a cat’s eye, a quilted leather upper, and a sole shaped like a panther’s paw. Michael Jordan famously wore this model during the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 championship season, cementing its place as a pivotal silhouette in the Air Jordan legacy.
Collectors prioritize the Air Jordan 13 for its distinctive blend of performance innovation and storytelling, especially its connection to Jordan’s “Black Cat” persona in the 1998 Finals. Within the Nike+Jordan community, fans return for the sneaker’s tactile detailing and the way it captures a defining moment in basketball history, making it a perennial favorite beyond just its functionality on court.