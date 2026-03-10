There’s a good mix of sneaker styles that are up for grabs this week, ranging from collaborations to March Madness-themed releases.

Starting things off are multiple Vans styles that are dropping on Complex. For college hoops, Converse and Adidas are releasing the “Kentucky Denim” Cons and the “Bulldawg” Anthony Edwards 2, respectively. Other notable releases this week include the “Pink Quartz” Kobe 3 Low, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3, and the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe.

Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases and how you can buy a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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