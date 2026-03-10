There’s a good mix of sneaker styles that are up for grabs this week, ranging from collaborations to March Madness-themed releases.
Starting things off are multiple Vans styles that are dropping on Complex. For college hoops, Converse and Adidas are releasing the “Kentucky Denim” Cons and the “Bulldawg” Anthony Edwards 2, respectively. Other notable releases this week include the “Pink Quartz” Kobe 3 Low, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3, and the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe.
Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases and how you can buy a pair.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
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Vans Authentic ‘Punk Check’
Price: $100 each
When: Thursday, March 12
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Several Vans styles are releasing on Complex this week, including the “Punk Check” Authentic collection. These versions of the classic silhouette feature a woven upper that’s equipped with a checkerboard print design.
Converse Shai 001 ‘Blush’
Price: $125
When: Thursday, March 12
Where: StockX.com, Converse.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Blush” colorway is the latest release for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Shai 001 signature shoe. According to the brand, this new all-pink color scheme coincides with the upcoming spring season.
Converse Cons ‘Kentucky Denim’
Price: $130
When: Friday, March 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Converse is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the legendary 1995-96 Kentucky Wildcats team by retroing their iconic blue denim Cons sneaker worn by the players that season. The standout detail of the shoe is the washed denim panels on the upper.
Veneda Carter x Nike Air Max Muse
Price: $160
When: Friday, March 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Model, stylist, and designer Veneda Carter is dropping her second Nike Air Max Muse collab this week. Her latest iteration features a two-tone white and “Racer Blue” makeup, and also included with the sneaker is a special Swoosh lace charm.
Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro ‘Pink Quartz’
Price: $190
When: Friday, March 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Dubbed “Pink Quartz,” this latest Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro pays homage to The Forum arena in Englewood, CA, where Kobe Bryant played for the first three years of his NBA career. The color scheme specifically references the lights of the aforementioned arena.
Vans Old Skool ‘Gemstone’
Price: $N/A
When: Friday, March 13
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Another Vans style that’s coming to Complex this week is the “Gemstone” Old Skool shown here. The standout element of this iteration is the various gemstone details attached onto the toe box and heel counter.
Air Jordan 13 ‘Chicago’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 13 this weekend. True to OG form, the sneaker features a combination of quilted and tumbled leather on the upper, offset by red suede underlays toward the heel and the midsole.
Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 ‘Bulldawg’
Price: $130
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Ahead of March Madness, Adidas is dropping a new Anthony Edwards 2 colorway that serves as a nod to AE’s alma mater. This latest iteration dons a black, red, and grey color scheme that’s inspired by the Georgia Bulldogs’ team colors.
Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 ‘Concrete Rose’
Price: $280
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Teyana Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 collab is finally dropping this weekend. The style pays homage to her Harlem roots, featuring faux thorns wrapping around the uppers and concrete details on the midsoles.
Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe
Price: $180 each
When: Monday, March 16
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: For fans who missed out on the initial drop of the latest Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe collection, the white and brown colorways are dropping again on SNKRS on Monday. It’s worth mentioning that the sneakers are available in women’s sizing.