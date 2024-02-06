A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Numbers' Nike Kobe 8 Protros to the 'Blue Grey' Air Jordan 13, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Nike may be having a tough time winning over customers with the launch of the Book 1, but this week proves that the Nike Basketball archive is is strong.
Highlights include two new pairs of the Kobe 8 honoring the jersey numbers of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi along with a new "Year of the Dragon" colorway of the KD 4. Other notable drops include a patent leather Air Force 1 inspired by Las Vegas and a two-pack of SB Dunk Lows nodding to Paris.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best releases below.
