A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Numbers' Nike Kobe 8 Protros to the 'Blue Grey' Air Jordan 13, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Feb 06, 2024
Via Nike

Nike may be having a tough time winning over customers with the launch of the Book 1, but this week proves that the Nike Basketball archive is is strong.


Highlights include two new pairs of the Kobe 8 honoring the jersey numbers of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi along with a new "Year of the Dragon" colorway of the KD 4. Other notable drops include a patent leather Air Force 1 inspired by Las Vegas and a two-pack of SB Dunk Lows nodding to Paris.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best releases below. 

Via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 'Las Vegas'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The same week that Super Bowl LVIII is set take place in Las Vegas, Nike is dropping an Air Force 1 themed after Sin City. The pair feels like it was ripped straight from the 2000s with its purple and pink patent leather upper. Subtle gold details like star dubraes, dice on the inner tongue, and "Read 'em and weep" stitched across the inner heels further allude to Vegas.

Nike KD 4 'Year of the Dragon 2.0'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is continuing the retro run of the KD 4 with a second Year of the Dragon colorway in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The first YOTD KD 4 from 2012 featured a much brighter blue and yellow color scheme. This pair tones it down with a brown and tan upper, red Swoosh, and gum bottoms, and tonal dragon graphic intertwined with the medial Swoosh. 

Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Numbers'

Via Nike

Price: $190
When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This Kobe 8 Protro is inspired by the jerseys numbers worn by Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi on the basketball court. An all-over print of 2s, 8s, and 24s can be seen across the white and purple pair. An pair that replaces purple with aqua will also be releasing. 

Nike SB Dunk Low 'City of Love' Pack

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: These two SB Dunk Lows are inspired by the "City of Love," Paris. One is dressed in burgundy, while the other opts for shades of cream and white. Common details include red stitching on the sole, tongue tags, outsole, and graphics of hands inspired by Renaissance painting on the insoles. 

Nike Lunar Roam 'Desert Moss'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Another colorway of the Lunar Roam is hitting stores this week. The grey textile upper is accented by hits of Desert Moss on the Magwire cable panels. Of course, the lightweight upper sits atop a cushy Lunar sole. 

Air Jordan 13 'Blue Grey'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The newest colorway of the Air Jordan 13 looks like it would have made for the perfect Carmelo Anthony PE during his playing days with the Denver Nuggets. A grey tumbled leather upper is accented by baby blue suede, while the Jumpman on the tongue is stitched in bright yellow. 

