Jordan Brand is bringing back the OG “Flint” Air Jordan 13 for the fifth time this weekend, but that’s not the only Air Jordan releasing in the coming days.

There’s also a new Air Jordan 1 High release on Saturday that references Michael Jordan’s final retirement letter. There are also a number of sneakers dropping on Complex this week, including the Nike Moon Shoe, the Clot x Adidas Superstar and the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.