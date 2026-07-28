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'Flint' Air Jordan 13, Clot x Adidas Superstar, and Other Sneakers Releasing Soon

The 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 headlines this week's best releases.

'Flint' Air Jordan 13
The 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 headlines this week's best drops. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is bringing back the OG “Flint” Air Jordan 13 for the fifth time this weekend, but that’s not the only Air Jordan releasing in the coming days.

There’s also a new Air Jordan 1 High release on Saturday that references Michael Jordan’s final retirement letter. There are also a number of sneakers dropping on Complex this week, including the Nike Moon Shoe, the Clot x Adidas Superstar and the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

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Nike Air Max 1000.2 ‘Glacier Blue’

Price: $180
When: Thursday, July 30
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new “Glacier Blue” iteration of the 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000.2 sneaker is dropping on Thursday. The sneaker sports an all-black colorway on the 3D-printed material used for the entirety of the silhouette, while blue accents appear on the heel’s air bag.

On Cloudboom Strike 2

Price: $250
When: Thursday, July 30
Where: StockX.com, On.com, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: On’s latest race day shoe, the Cloudboom Strike 2, debuts on Thursday. The standout element is the new dual-density Helion HF foam midsole paired with a curved Speedboard plate, providing a lighter and snappier running experience than previous models.

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Nike Moon Shoe

Price: $105
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A pair of new colorways for the iconic Nike Moon Shoe are dropping this weekend, including this vibrant blue iteration shown above. It’s worth noting that the styles will be available on Complex.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Love Letter’

Price: $185
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand pays homage to Michael Jordan’s final retirement from basketball with this “Love Letter” Air Jordan 1 High colorway. The makeup references MJ’s “Dear Basketball” retirement letter in 2003 with the letter’s closing remarks stamped on the ankle collar.

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Clot x Adidas Superstar

Price: $200
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Clot and Adidas’ latest Superstar collab is dropping on Saturday and the project will be available on Complex. The sneaker features a white and brown leather upper that sits atop a chunky rippled platform sole.

Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish ‘Triple White’

Price: $300
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Pharrell and Adidas are back with a new iteration of his popular Virginia Adistar Jellyfish this weekend. This time, the sneaker is dressed in a clean “Triple White” colorway and will be available on Complex.

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Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

Price: $215
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: The classic “Flint” Air Jordan 13 is releasing for the fifth time this Saturday. The latest retro is true to its original 1998 version, featuring a blue upper, paired with a white leather toe box and grey suede side panels.

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