Here Are All the Air Jordans Releasing in Spring 2024

Christmas came early for sneaker fans when Jordan Brand unveiled on SNKRS Live the Air Jordans that are dropping in the coming months. The lineup included plenty of new colorways along with popular styles that are being reissued for the very first time.



The upcoming releases will feature multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 1, including the return of the original "Metallic Burgundy" and "Metallic Navy" Low colorways in '85 form. Other popular pairs that are returning early next year include the "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4, the "Olive" Air Jordan 5, and the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9.



The 2024 Spring Air Jordan range will also include new iterations of the Air Jordan 2, the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 13, and the Air Jordan 14.



At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to individually confirm the release dates for the sneakers in the lineup. Grab a closer look at the pairs below.