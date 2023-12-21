Here Are All the Air Jordans Releasing in Spring 2024

Featuring the 'Bred Reimagined' Jordan 4s, the 'Olive' 5s, and more.

Dec 21, 2023
Image via Nike

Christmas came early for sneaker fans when Jordan Brand unveiled on SNKRS Live the Air Jordans that are dropping in the coming months. The lineup included plenty of new colorways along with popular styles that are being reissued for the very first time.

The upcoming releases will feature multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 1, including the return of the original "Metallic Burgundy" and "Metallic Navy" Low colorways in '85 form. Other popular pairs that are returning early next year include the "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4, the "Olive" Air Jordan 5, and the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9.


The 2024 Spring Air Jordan range will also include new iterations of the Air Jordan 2, the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 13, and the Air Jordan 14.


At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to individually confirm the release dates for the sneakers in the lineup. Grab a closer look at the pairs below.

Image via Nike

Christmas came early for sneaker fans when Jordan Brand unveiled on SNKRS Live the Air Jordans that are dropping in the coming months. The lineup included plenty of new colorways along with popular styles that are being reissued for the very first time.

The upcoming releases will feature multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 1, including the return of the original "Metallic Burgundy" and "Metallic Navy" Low colorways in '85 form. Other popular pairs that are returning early next year include the "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4, the "Olive" Air Jordan 5, and the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9.


The 2024 Spring Air Jordan range will also include new iterations of the Air Jordan 2, the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 13, and the Air Jordan 14.


At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to individually confirm the release dates for the sneakers in the lineup. Grab a closer look at the pairs below.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 'Metallic Burgundy'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High 'Ivory'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High 'Black/White'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High 'Yellow Ochre'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'Metallic Gold'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 'Metallic Navy'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Women's 'Sail/Black'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 'Python'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Low Women's 'Black/Varsity Red'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Low 'Python'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 3 'Midnight Navy'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 3 'Ivory'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 'Bred Reimagined'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Metallic Gold'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 'Olive'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 Women's 'Lucky Green'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 'Yellow Ochre'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 'Powder Blue'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 'Blue/Grey'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 14 'Flint Grey'

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 14 Low Women's 'Love Letter'

Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1Air Jordan 2Air Jordan 3Air Jordan 4Air Jordan 5Air Jordan 6Air Jordan 9Air Jordan 13Air Jordan 14Sneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers